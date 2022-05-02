University of Wyoming sixth-year senior defensive end Garrett Crall celebrates with the Bridger’s Rifle trophy after the Cowboys’ 44-17 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Maverick Stadium in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal
University of Wyoming sixth-year senior defensive end Garrett Crall celebrates with the Bridger’s Rifle trophy after the Cowboys’ 44-17 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Maverick Stadium in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal
University of Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall and center Keegan Cryder became the second and third Cowboys in the past week to receive an NFL opportunity.
On Monday, Crall joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Cryder inked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Crall was an All-Mountain West honorable mention last season after compiling 44 total tackles, 24 solo stops, 2½ sacks, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He finished his UW career with 191 total tackles, 95 solo stops, 16 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
A former walk-on, Crall was a team captain during his final two seasons. He helped lead the Pokes to three bowl victories, appearing in 54 games with 40 starts between 2017-21.
Cryder was a three-time All-Mountain West honoree and two-time team captain with the Cowboys, making 44 consecutive starts without missing a single game. He was named to the Outland Trophy watch list each of his final two seasons, and was also named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.
The Littleton, Colorado, product won three bowl games during his college career. He was also a leader for an offensive line that helped UW rank among the top 25 in the country in rushing offense in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Crall and Cryder join former teammate Chad Muma, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of last weekend’s draft, as the second NFL-bound Poke this off-season.