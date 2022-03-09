LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Colorado State (Last week: 2)
The Rams came up one game short of a regular-season conference championship, but it’s difficult to argue that anyone in the league has been better during the past month. Colorado State is 8-1 since losing at Wyoming on Jan. 31, with a 4-0 record against the top four teams in the league during this stretch. CSU should have ample momentum on its side after completing a sweep of MW champion Boise State on Saturday.
2. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos secured their first outright MW title last week, but the regular-season ended on a sour note with their second three-point loss to CSU. Regardless, Boise State has won 21 of its past 24 games and will be a tough out for any team moving forward. The Broncos are 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency and fourth at keeping teams off the offensive glass, with their only conference losses coming against CSU and Wyoming.
3. San Diego State (Last week: 3)
San Diego State was on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble one month ago, but that outlook changed with a 9-1 finish to the regular-season. The Aztecs are second in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and have the best KenPom rating in the conference at No. 23. All major bracketologists have SDSU as a tournament lock, regardless of what happens this week in Las Vegas.
4. Wyoming (Last week: 4)
The Cowboys had lost four out of six games before picking up a much-needed overtime win over Fresno State on Saturday. As a result, UW enters the MW tournament in a unique situation from a bracketology perspective. Some experts, such as CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, have the Pokes comfortably in as a No. 9 seed. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, however, has them as a No. 12 seed slated for a play-in game. A win over UNLV on Thursday should be enough to get UW into the Big Dance.
5. UNLV (Last week: 5)
The Rebels don’t have a shot at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean they can’t sneak in with a run this week in Las Vegas. UNLV will have somewhat of a home-court advantage, as well as plenty of confidence after sweeping CSU and beating UW in their only matchup. Containing MW leading scorer Bryce Hamilton will be vital to the success of any team that faces the Rebels.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
The Bulldogs are another team that will need to win it all this week in order to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Led by NBA prospect Orlando Robinson, who posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in an overtime loss to UW on Saturday, Fresno State can hang with anybody in the conference.
7. Utah State (Last week: 7)
The Aggies have better metrics than some NCAA Tournament locks, sitting at No. 53 according to KenPom and No. 63 in NET ranking. At 17-14 overall, though, their Big Dance hopes hinge on being able to win the conference tournament. Utah State’s 8-10 MW record looks rough for a team that started out 8-1 with several notable nonconference wins, but it’s worth noting that three of these losses came by five points or less against CSU, Boise State and Wyoming.
8. New Mexico (Last week: 9)
No team in the MW has been more unpredictable than the Lobos over the past month, a stretch that includes impressive victories over UW and UNLV, but also a puzzling loss that gave San Jose State its only conference win. If Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. get rolling, watch out for New Mexico.
9. Nevada (Last week: 8)
Nevada seemed to get its wayward season back on track with a three-game winning streak in mid-February, but that momentum quickly vanished with four straight losses to close out the regular season. The Wolf Pack will start play at the MW tournament today against New Mexico.
10. Air Force (Last week: 10)
The Falcons managed to snap a nine-game losing streak in last week’s regular-season finale against San Jose State. Air Force faces an uphill battle in its MW tournament opener against Utah State, but regardless of what happens, an 11-win season is quite the feat for a team that was picked to finish last by a wide margin.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
The Spartans were never able to gain any traction after picking up their lone MW win over New Mexico on Feb. 20, losing by four to Air Force and getting blown out by a combined 48 points by SDSU and Utah State. It would be perhaps the stunner of the conference tournament if San Jose State advances past Fresno State this evening.