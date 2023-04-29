LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming's defense had just six interceptions through its 13-game season last fall.
During the Brown and Gold spring game Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys picked off three passes, all of which came out of the hands of UW's top two quarterbacks.
UW's defense was the biggest storyline from the Cowboys' annual intrasquad scrimmage. The Gold team, comprised of the majority of the first team offense, held off the Brown team's first team defense with a 17-10 win at War Memorial Stadium.
Cornerbacks Kolbey Taylor and Tyrecus Davis capped their strong springs with one interception a piece. Davis, who transferred to UW from Navarro College in Texas, returned his interception 42 yards as time expired in the first half to give the Brown team its only touchdown of the afternoon.
The Gold team's offense started out strong. Led by starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, the it scored on its second possession with a 2-yard touchdown run from running back Jeremy Hollingsworth late in the first quarter.
Hollingsworth's score capped a five-play, 42-yard drive that was highlighted by a 25-yard connection between Peasley and tight end Treyton Welch to set the offense up at the Brown team's 2-yard line.
Gold extended its lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard touchdown run from running back L.J. Richardson midway through the second quarter. But after two quick touchdowns in the first half, Peasley and the first team offense were held to just three points the rest of the way.
On the final play of the first half, Davis picked off Peasley on an errant throw and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Davis' pick-6 cut the Gold's lead to 14-7 going into the halftime break.
Gold padded its lead early in the second half with a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland to go up 17-7. Hoyland, who was the place-kicker for both teams, hit a 32-yard field goal for Brown to make the game 17-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Both defenses held strong the rest of the way, resulting in a scoreless fourth quarter.
Peasley finished 9-of-20 for 100 yards and two interceptions for Gold. Evan Svoboda, who will likely be Peasley's primary backup this fall, finished 10-of-18 for 74 yards and one interception. Third-string quarterback Jayden Clemons was 13-of-20 for 102 yards for Brown.
Laramie High graduate Isaac Sell was this year's breakout player during the spring game. The walk-on receiver finished with eight catches for 79 yards on 10 targets, including a long of 30 yards.
“It’s a super surreal moment,” Sell said. “Being a kid from Laramie, I feel like this is a moment that a lot of kids envision in their heads. Being able to do that is a pretty exciting feeling. It felt great and I’m looking forward to what we have in store in the future.”
Sell's performance caught the eye of UW coach Craig Bohl, who watched the majority of the game from the press box at War Memorial Stadium. Cody native Nic Talich also shined for his home state, finishing the game with two fumble recoveries and three tackles for Gold.
“He’s been a good player,” Bohl said about Sell. “He’s given us fits on the scout team. That was encouraging. Nic Talich made some plays out there. We’re always excited about these Wyoming guys having a chance to go out and play. The spring game is a neat time for them as well.”
Richardson was the leading rusher from either side, finishing with 52 yards on six carries and one touchdown. Sam Scott, who moved from linebacker to running back full-time this offseason, led Brown with 11 carries for 21 yards.
Each team's defense finished the game with three turnovers, with Brown picking off three passes and Gold recovering three fumbles. Along with Talich's two fumble recoveries Keelan Cox also fell on a loose ball. Taylor, Davis and Buck Coors intercepted passes in Brown's secondary.
“You saw some guys make plays on defense,” Bohl said. “Those were not plays where the ball was thrown right at them. Buck Coors made a really nice play. Those two corners’ (interceptions), those two plays were contested and you have a pick-6 for a touchdown. The ball was on the ground a couple of other plays, too. I think we’re a more explosive defense.
“What I’ve seen over the years, you get more takeaways and turnovers when you’re more athletic. ... I was encouraged by what we saw there.”
While the defense on both sides hummed, both offenses struggled to move the ball in the second half. Brown totaled just 171 yards offensively, including 19 yards on the ground. Gold totaled 229 yards in seven less minutes of possession.
Jaden Williams led Gold's defensive front with six total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. Brent VanderVeen and T.J. Urban forced the other two fumbles for Gold.
Buck Coors led Brown's defense with five total tackles and picked off Svoboda with an athletic interception in his own end zone. On the same play, nickelback Wrook Brown laid out wide receiver Caleb Merritt after the interception on a block that was later penalized.
“I yelled when I was in the press box, I can tell you that,” Bohl said. “You know what happens, I think our offensive players are schooled up on that. A defensive player is not.
"Wrook is really an aggressive player. It’s a teachable moment and I’m glad it came up in the spring game and I’m glad Caleb is OK.”
Peasley isn't discouraged by either team's offensive performance Saturday. Both the offenses and defenses were missing key players, who sat out the spring game with injuries.
“I think it’s going to be something special,” Peasley said. “The spring game is kind of weird because people are out and we’re not showing everything, but I thought we did well (Saturday). I thought our offense was productive.
"Obviously too many turnovers. I had two picks and Evan had one and then all of the fumbles on the other side, I think that’s unacceptable and I think that’s something we have to carry on and continuing improving on. But when the season comes around, I think it’ll be something pretty special.”
The Cowboys will rest up before starting summer workouts. UW will host Texas Tech in the season-opener on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.