The University of Wyoming’s defensive line has more than a few household names, and a few more will likely emerge as the season goes along.

The Cowboys had four defensive linemen named to the preseason All-MW team by Phil Steele this summer. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris were selected to the first team, followed by defensive end Sabastian Harsh on the third team and nose tackle Cole Godbout on the fourth team.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

