University of Wyoming defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, right, and linebacker Easton Gibbs, left, tackle Tulsa's Jordan Ford on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/For WyoSports
The University of Wyoming’s defensive line has more than a few household names, and a few more will likely emerge as the season goes along.
The Cowboys had four defensive linemen named to the preseason All-MW team by Phil Steele this summer. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris were selected to the first team, followed by defensive end Sabastian Harsh on the third team and nose tackle Cole Godbout on the fourth team.
Bertagnole and Harris were also both All-MW selections on the conference’s preseason roster. Bertagnole, who graduated from Natrona County High, had a breakout season last fall, finishing with 51 total tackles, 5½ sacks and 7½ tackles for loss.
Harris led UW in sacks with eight, adding 13 tackles for loss. Godbout and Harsh were both primed for big years, but went down with injuries at different points in the season.
Godbout played six games for the Cowboys, collecting 33 total tackles. Harsh never played a snap after suffering a season-ending injury last August.
Both players were healthy going into fall camp and are expected to pick up right where they left off before their injuries. Easton Gibbs, UW’s starting linebacker who was named the MW preseason defensive player of the year this summer, was more than happy to see Godbout return after the hardships of last year.
“It’s more than just his talent,” Gibbs said. “He’s a great locker room guy. He’s a team captain. It’s just great having him around. Other than him playing football – we all know how good he is out on the field, it’s going to be great having him back – but just being in the locker room, it’s another year with him with the younger guys to progress them and bring them along. I think it’s going to be huge for this program.”
The Cowboys lost starting defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho to the NCAA transfer portal. Omotosho landed at Oregon State, but 12 of UW’s 20 defensive linemen listed on the roster going into fall camp were on the team a year ago.
“We had a key departure with (Omotosho), but he’s the only one that’s gone,” Harris told WyoSports in April. “Otherwise, we have everyone back. We’re gaining (Harsh) back, too, so we’re basically losing one guy while gaining one guy back at the same time. Overall, I think it’s going to be a fun season.”
The defensive line room also welcomed in a new coach in Brian Hendricks, who took over the defensive ends after the retirement of Marty English in the offseason. Going into his first year on UW coach Craig Bohl’s staff, Hendricks feels his group buzzing with excitement to get back on the field.
Defensive end Braden Siders and nose tackle Gavin Meyer should also have big roles this fall. Siders had seven sacks and 44 tackles a year ago, and Meyers finished with 39 total tackles, 3½ sacks and a forced fumble.
“It’s been going really smoothly,” Hendricks said. “It helps when you work with good people, from the coaching staff to the student athletes, especially the defensive ends that I work with. It makes it really easy when people are good communicators and people are organized as far as the professional side of it, and then when it comes to the athletes side, it really makes it fun when they’re coachable and they’re tough and they want to learn and they want to be pushed.”
The Cowboys were second in the conference last season, totaling 37 sacks. Overall, UW was stout against the run up front, allowing just 4.3 yards per carry from opposing running backs.
With plenty of preseason accolades to build off of, UW’s defensive line should be a fun group to watch as the unit tries to contend for the school’s first conference title as a member of the MW.
“Everyone knows that that’s the goal, and that’s what we want,” Bertagnole said. “I feel like you really just have to take it one step at a time, one day at a time and one rep at a time.
“You just focus on what you have in front of you, and things will work out for themselves.”
