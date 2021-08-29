It would have been far easier for University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers to hang his cleats up at this point. And, if he’s being honest, he did entertain the thought.
Broken legs prematurely ended his seasons in 2018 and 2020. In-between was a knee injury sustained diving toward the end zone that knocked Chambers out for the remainder of the 2019 season following the Pokes’ 6-2 start.
The latest injury was among the most trying: after a summer of ups and downs, not knowing if there would even be a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chambers took the field at Nevada on Oct. 24, 2020, ready to put his checkered medical history behind him.
Three plays into the game, he suffered a broken left leg.
“I wouldn’t say I was super, super close (to retiring),” Chambers said. “(But) it definitely crossed my mind.”
But if there’s one thing UW fans know about Chambers at this point, it’s that he isn’t a quitter. And if there’s one thing Chambers wants Cowboys Nation to know about him, it’s that he isn’t going to stop playing the sport he loves until his body tells him he absolutely can’t.
He’s come too far for that.
“I stop and think about that all the time, but I think that’s what keeps me going,” Chambers said. “Why would I stop now? I still have a story to write.”
Chambers came to UW from Kerman, California, just 30 miles from where Josh Allen grew up in Firebaugh, California. Chambers would be lying if he said Allen’s success at War Memorial Stadium didn’t push him toward wearing brown and gold.
But the moment Chambers knew he was supposed to be a Cowboy came while he was still playing quarterback for Kerman High on a Friday night.
The Cowboys had a game the following day, and Chambers was set to visit campus. Unbeknownst to Chambers, UW coach Craig Bohl flew out to Kerman to watch the game before flying back to Laramie.
In an era of college football where loyalty and trust are often afterthoughts, Chambers knew Bohl had his back. And for someone who himself takes loyalty quite seriously, that was sweet music to his ears.
Laramie was another Kerman, a small town with coaches, teammates and fans deeply invested in his successes, on the field and off of it. It immediately felt like home, Chambers said.
“(Bohl coming to my game) meant the world to me,” Chambers said. “It meant everything.”
Chambers was an immediate savior for the Cowboys post-Allen. UW got off to a 2-6 start in 2018 before Chambers, then a true freshman, stepped into the lineup for Tyler Vander Waal in a tight loss to Utah State.
Chambers’ first-career start was the 2018 Border War against Colorado State. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 101 yards. He was an instant spark for an offense that at times looked lost without Allen, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL draft and has since become a superstar.
Chambers won his first two starts against the Rams and San Jose State. He then started against Air Force, where the first of his season-ending injuries took place. He was knocked out early against the Falcons, though the Cowboys rallied to win that and their finale at New Mexico to finish 6-6.
His mere presence provides UW with a palpable edge.
“The best way to describe Sean is, he’s Sean,” senior guard Logan Harris said. “He came out his freshman year, being put in that position as a freshman, it was really tough, being able to command an offense. But you saw that spark. We went from 2-6 to 6-6 real quick.”
The 2020 season started off with promise. Though Chambers’ passing stats weren’t anything to write home about (43% completion, seven touchdowns, three interceptions), UW was a different machine with him under center. Above all else, the Pokes were winning games, the only stat Chambers has ever been particularly concerned with.
That 6-2 start was derailed late in the second half against Nevada, when Chambers tore ligaments in his knee. The Cowboys limped to a 1-3 regular season finish before winning the Arizona Bowl.
With the majority of UW’s offense returning in 2020, expectations were sky-high with a healthy Chambers under center. The program’s first Mountain West title was a realistic goal.
Less than 5 minutes into the opener, all those hopes were derailed when Chambers was taken down around the line of scrimmage by the Wolf Pack. He was carted off the field and did not take another snap the remainder of the season.
UW finished its shortened campaign 2-4, with the Cowboys’ offense unable to gain any traction. It was difficult for Chambers to watch.
He found himself in a dark place at times through the season, and distinctly remembers talking things through with his mother. She was the calming voice in his ear that reassured him things were going to be OK and that there was no reason to lose faith despite the hurdles that kept getting thrown his way.
“Letting her talk me through it, it made sense not to (quit),” Chambers said.
Determined to put his past behind him, Chambers changed numbers this offseason, now donning No. 2. He isn’t afraid of potentially getting injured again, or of coming up short of his own lofty expectations; failure isn’t a bad thing for Chambers.
Has his career gone the way he planned it? Of course not. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been or won’t be a success.
Success is about how you bounce back from your lowest points.
“I want to have some failures, have some mistakes. It creates some adversity,” Chambers said. “If you live a life without adversity, you live an easy life. And life just isn’t that way.
“I’m OK if I fail here and there. It just means I have to respond.”
Chambers has no bigger supporter in 2021 than Allen, who is rooting for his understudy from afar. The two are still in contact, Allen said, and the Bills star has nothing but admiration and respect for Chambers.
“He’s a tough kid. He’s a resilient kid,” Allen said. “I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to make a comeback for the record books. I hope that he goes out there and just absolutely dominates and gets an MW title to Wyoming.
“You talk with him for 5 minutes, you know that he’s a special person. He’s a special leader. I know all the guys that look up to him … If you don’t like him, there’s probably something wrong with you.”
Chambers isn’t one to necessarily think about his own legacy, about how he will be remembered in the coming years. If nothing else, he wants fans and teammates to remember him as a leader of men and a genuinely good person.
Personal statistics and accolades have never meant much. Having support from his teammates, even when he can’t physically play, however? That’s the sort of thing that Chambers lives for, why he can’t give football up quite yet. His teammates, coaches and the state of Wyoming as a whole mean far too much to him.
When it’s time for the football chapter of his life to end, Chambers will gladly turn that page. In his heart of hearts, however, he knows that time isn’t now.
Because his story is still being written.
“One day, I want to finish football on my own terms,” Chambers said. “When I set out to start things, I intend to finish.”