LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s mantra of “next man up” will be on full display for its Arizona Bowl matchup with Ohio on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

The Cowboys, who finished the regular season 7-5, have a long list of players they will be without during bowl season because of either injuries or the transfer portal. Four players hit the portal when it officially opened Monday morning.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus