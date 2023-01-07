LARAMIE — Making a bowl game for a team picked fifth out of six teams in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West preseason poll would seem like a stretch.

That was the case for the University of Wyoming, a team that started the season with the third-youngest roster in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Cowboys finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play before dropping 30-27 in overtime to Ohio in last week’s Arizona Bowl.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus