LARAMIE — DeVonne Harris engineered what could have been one of the most infamous plays in the history of University of Wyoming football last fall.
With the Cowboys trailing Boise State 20-17 with 45 seconds left, Harris picked up a fumble and had nothing but green turf in front of him. Unfortunately for Harris, Boise State had one of the fastest quarterbacks in the country in Taylen Green, who chased Harris down and shoved him out of bounds at the Broncos’ 21-yard line.
One play later, UW backup quarterback Jayden Clemons threw an interception in the end zone – Clemons’ third interception of the game – to seal the win for Boise State.
Harris had multiple UW teammates surrounding him during his fumble return, but no one saw Green chasing him down. It’s a play UW coach Craig Bohl won’t forget anytime soon.
“We should have blocked the quarterback,” Bohl said. “I was talking to the Boise guys, and they were ready to come out of the (press) box. When you go through coaching, you’re going to have memories like that.”
Harris doesn’t blame his teammates for him being chased down. He instinctively ran toward the sideline, just as he was taught, in case he fumbled the ball. He did everything he was supposed to do on the play from a coaching standpoint.
If Harris could go back, he’d do one thing differently.
“Run left,” Harris said. “Just run left, man. A couple months ago, my mom posted that play on Facebook. It showed back up on my feed one day, and I just remember thinking, ‘Man, just run left. Just run left.’”
Despite the outcome, Harris and the other returning defensive linemen are using that Boise State loss as motivation going into a new season.
“You always want to help your team win,” Harris said. “That play helped us get to a position to win, but you always want to be in a position to win. Making plays like that is big.”
Harris has cemented himself as one of UW’s most dangerous threats at defensive end. He earned All-Mountain West honors last season after leading the Cowboys with eight sacks.
Harris finished his sophomore campaign with 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. His breakout season earned him preseason All-MW honors this summer.
“I expect him to do a lot of good things,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said at MW media days. “He did a lot of good things in spring ball that you guys didn’t see, but he was getting a little more agile.
“They don’t get to hit me, so that’s nice in practice. I don’t know what that feels like, but I’m sure it’s not good. … The D-line is just stacked. I think it’s the best in the Mountain West.”
Harris’ athletic ability sticks out to his teammates and coaches, but that’s not the only thing. His quirky personality naturally draws people to him, along with his unique sense of style.
“He wears pajamas and different socks that are different colors,” Bohl said. “I love him to death, but I mean, he beats to a different drum, and he’s very comfortable with that.
“... When you look at him physically, he’s much more explosive athletically than you think when you see him walking around wearing pajamas,” Bohl said. “He’s picked up some good weight. I’d still like to see him about 10 pounds heavier, but he’s got good length. He’s also got a really good football IQ.”
Easton Gibbs, who was named this year’s preseason MW defensive player of the year, has enjoyed watching Harris grow over the years. Gibbs has had a front-row seat to watch Harris wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.
“He’s an interesting guy,” Gibbs said at MW media days. “DeVonne, we all love him. He’s really come out of his shell, which is something I never thought I’d see out of him.
“He used to just come in and kind of mind his own business and do his own thing, but he’s really opened up and turned into one of the older guys on that line, especially on the edge. There’s a lot of younger guys behind him, and he’s done a good job doing his thing.”
Going into his junior year, Harris would like nothing more than to eclipse last year’s record of 7-6.
“We were about a handful of plays away from being a nine-win team (last season),” Harris said. “I’m hoping we bring that same energy into this next season, and try to get to nine or 10 wins.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.