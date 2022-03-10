LAS VEGAS – A late 3-pointer from sophomore guard Xavier DuSell lifted the University of Wyoming past UNLV on Thursday in a Mountain West quarterfinal matchup the Cowboys had dubbed as a “must-win” game.
UW fell behind by four with just over two minutes remaining before scoring the final seven points in a 59-56 victory at the Thomas and Mack Center.
The Pokes found themselves trailing by two in the final minute after leading by as much as 13. However, sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel caught a pass on the wing and dished the ball to DuSell, who drilled a 3 with 30 seconds remaining to put his team ahead for good – and likely into the NCAA Tournament.
“He got really challenged by me after we played UNLV down here (in a loss last week),” UW coach Jeff Linder said of DuSell, who had five of his eight points in the last two minutes. “I got after him pretty good after the game, just letting him know that we needed more. For him, he’s such a smart kid, and sometimes the smart kids can over-analyze things.
“He kind of just let go. I told him to look in the mirror – I didn’t think he’d take it literally, where he looks in the mirror and decides to shave his hair off, because I loved his hair. But for him to come out like he did, it’s like I told our guys ... this is what you’re playing for.”
The win marked UW’s first over the Rebels in Las Vegas since 2003, snapping a 19-game losing streak that spanned 6,978 days.
The Cowboys will have to wait until Sunday evening or win the MW tournament to learn their fate for the Big Dance, but Thursday’s result should cement the UW’s place in the field of 68. According to all major bracketologists, they were at worst one of the first four teams out and at best a No. 9 seed Wednesday.
Since then, multiple bubble teams have made early exits at their respective conference tournaments, while the Pokes picked up a quality win over a UNLV team that ranks in the top 100, according to both KenPom and NET ranking.
UW was able to secure the win despite foul trouble for the all-conference duo of Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, as well as DuSell. Maldonado and Ike each only finished with 11 points, well below their season averages, but Wenzel and freshman guard Noah Reynolds helped pick up the slack – particularly early on. Wenzel pulled down seven rebounds in the first half and finished with a team-high 12 points, while Reynolds scored all seven of his points before halftime with Maldonado on the bench with two fouls.
“It was grit,” Maldonado said. “This whole game was grit. Coming down, there was a lot of adversity. Me and Graham were in foul trouble, (DuSell) was in foul trouble, and other guys stepped up. When their name was called, they were ready.
“It was sweet to see everybody step up, and it just shows how hard we’ve been working this summer and all season.”
UNLV scored the first points of the game on a layup by Royce Hamm Jr. 37 seconds in, but the Rebels went cold after that. They proceeded to miss their next 12 field goal attempts, a drought that lasted nearly 12 minutes, as UW pulled ahead by 13.
MW leading scorer Bryce Hamilton was held to just four points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, although his struggles didn’t last long. The senior guard poured in 18 points after halftime, spurring a 10-0 run early in the second half that gave UNLV its first lead since the opening minutes.
There were five lead changes and a pair of ties in the final 11 minutes, as the Pokes flirted with a loss that could’ve dealt a lethal blow to their NCAA Tournament chances. However, they closed the game with four consecutive defensive stops, setting the stage for DuSell’s heroics.
Wenzel, who found his teammate for the go-ahead bucket, never had a doubt the shot was going in.
“It’s all about trust and unselfishness,” Wenzel said. “Whenever Maldonado skipped it to me, I saw the defender, and I saw (DuSell) to my left. I just trusted him to make it, and he did.”
Rebounding played a significant part in UW’s success after losing the battle on the boards in last week’s loss to the Rebels. The Cowboys recorded 11 second-chance points off 12 offensive rebounds on Thursday, while dominating the boards 45-29.
Linder hopes this performance carries over into a semifinal matchup with regular-season champion Boise State, which leads the conference at keeping teams off the glass.
“I feel like a lot of (our rebounding struggles in last week’s loss) had to do with our fatigue from playing our third game in five days, but they beat us to the 50-50 balls and out-rebounded us,” Linder said. “We knew that was a big part ... and I thought we did it from the start. You could just tell we were grooving at a different pace than the time we played here last time.
“Credit to our guys, but we also know against Boise, it’s the same system I came up with being with (Boise State coach) Leon (Rice as an assistant). There’s a reason why they’re a really good rebounding team, and there’s a reason we’re a really good rebounding team. It’s the same system, so it’s just going to come down to who can do it better.”
UW’s semifinal game against the Broncos is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT, with CBS Sports Network carrying the broadcast.
WYOMING 59, UNLV 56
UNLV: Hamilton 10-23 2-3 22, Hamm Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, McCabe 1-5 0-0 2, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Nuga 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 4-4 20, Gilbert 0-5 3-4 3, Webster 0-6 2-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 11-13 56
Wyoming: Maldonado 5-13 1-2 11, Ike 4-14 3-3 11, Jeffries 2-7 2-2 8, DuSell 2-7 2-2 8, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Wenzel 3-4 4-4 12, Reynolds 2-3 3-4 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-52 15-17 59
Halftime: UW 31, UNLV 22. 3-pointers: UNLV 3-21 (Williams 2-3, Hamm Jr. 1-3, Nuga 0-2, McCabe 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Webster 0-3, Hamilton 0-5); UW 6-21 (Wenzel 2-3, Jeffries 2-7, DuSell 2-7, Maldonado 0-2, Oden 0-2). Rebounds: UNLV 29 (Hamilton 7, Hamm Jr. 7, Gilbert 7); UW 45 (Ike 13, Jeffries 7, Wenzel 7). Assists: UNLV 10 (Hamilton 3); UW 10 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: UNLV 8 (Hamm Jr. 3); UW 17 (Ike 6). Blocks: UNLV 3 (Muoka 2); UW 0. Steals: UNLV 10 (Four with 2); UW 1 (Jeffries). Team fouls: UNLV 19; UW 18.