LARAMIE — Xavier DuSell has had one of the toughest jobs for the University of Wyoming all season.
DuSell, a 6-foot-4 junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, has been the defensive anchor for the Cowboys all winter. The versatile guard is often tasked with matching up defensively with the opposing team’s leading scorer, the latest example being New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr. on Tuesday night in Albuquerque.
DuSell helped lock Mashburn Jr. down all night, limiting him to just 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting in 34 minutes. The defensive effort helped propel the Cowboys to their first road win of the season, a 70-56 upset over the Lobos in front of more than 11,000 fans in The Pit.
“I love it,” DuSell said about his defensive responsibilities. “I take a lot of pride in trying to give my team the best chance to win. Usually, that means we have to not always stop, but at least try to make it difficult on the other team’s best player. I take a lot of pride in taking on that role.”
DuSell’s role isn’t just on the defensive end. The junior knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half against the Lobos to help extend the Cowboys’ lead to 16 points. DuSell leads UW on the season with 44 3-pointers, which is tied for 10th in the Mountain West.
“It felt really good,” DuSell said about the win at New Mexico. “We haven’t had a road win all year. For us to win that game the way that we did, I felt like we made a little bit of a statement. We let everyone know that we’re still around, and we’re not going anywhere.”
The Cowboys (8-17 overall, 3-10 MW) have struggled with injuries and illnesses all year, with leading scorer Noah Reynolds (concussions) and MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike (right foot) both being ruled out for the rest of the season. To go along with the injuries, Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman left the team last week for undisclosed reasons.
Down to just eight scholarship players and two preferred walk-ons, the Cowboys have continued to battle through the adversity. DuSell credits UW coach Jeff Linder for instilling a team-first mindset that focuses on playing for the name on the front of the jersey, rather than the back.
“A lot of the guys in the locker room, we’ve been together for three years now,” DuSell said. “We’ve built a lot of team chemistry, and we do it for the state of Wyoming and to put this state on the map.
“We have a lot of pride with this state, and the state has a lot of pride in us. We just try to return the favor.”
Linder, who’s in his third year at UW, has seen exponential growth out of DuSell so far this season. His leadership and the pride he takes in playing for his teammates and the state of Wyoming is what separates the junior from most other college basketball players throughout the rest of the country.
“That’s what’s most important about being here,” Linder said about the team-first mentality during Thursday’s news conference. “You play for the University of Wyoming. That’s the challenge in this day and age is finding those players that understand the importance of that.
“Right now, you have those 10 guys that we have in that locker room right now who are playing for the University of Wyoming, but they’re also playing for one another. It’s fun to see.”
Playing team-first basketball helped the Cowboys to a win in Albuquerque, as well as back-to-back close losses to UNLV and Boise State last week. The loyalty between the guys still in UW’s locker room at this point in the season has translated to a better product on the court, DuSell said.
“Us being loyal to one another helps build the team chemistry on the court, knowing that guys are going to be in the right spots on defense and offense, and they’re going to be doing their job every single possession,” DuSell said. “It makes all of our jobs easier knowing that the guy next to you always has your back.
“... We’re all on the same page. We’re all pushing in the same direction, and trying to win games and play hard for one another. We’re trying to continue to fight every single day.”
Losing Reynolds and Ike for the season, as well as having three teammates leave the team midseason, would likely justify DuSell and his teammates making excuses for the Cowboys’ struggles. But no matter what the team has faced so far, and may still encounter down the road, the key for DuSell is learning the lessons that come out hardship.
“It’s taught me to just continue to keep my head down and work every single day and to just be ready for whenever my time is,” DuSell said. “I’ve had to step up here and play a lot of big minutes and score and guard and stuff like that, so just staying ready always and just never getting too discouraged is important because there’s always brighter days ahead.”
Shocking the Lobos, who were 10.5-point favorites, on their home court was validation that the Cowboys can still compete with anybody in the MW. With five games left in the season before the conference tournament, DuSell wants to continue to make a statement to the rest of the league.
“That’s just how this league is; anybody can beat anybody on any given night,” DuSell said. “We know that we’re the underdog, and we embrace that. We’re just going to try and fight every single night to try and put a W in that win column.”
Preparing for Air Force
The Cowboys have a quick turnaround after beating the Lobos and will host Air Force (13-14, 4-10) on Friday in Laramie. The Falcons beat UW 82-74 in the first matchup in Colorado Springs last month, but Linder’s team will look vastly different this time around.
“You go back and watch the last game, you realize that (Hunter Maldonado) didn’t play, (Hunter) Thompson didn’t play, (Brendan) Wenzel didn’t play and Kenny Foster didn’t play,” Linder said. “To have four guys back that have a lot of experience having played against Air Force, I think that’s going to help. When you have guys who have guarded the Princeton offense, they know what it feels like.”
Anderson also played 33 minutes and scored 14 points in the first matchup with the Falcons, and Kyman and Agonkpolo played 16 and six minutes, respectively. Without the three transfers, and with the addition of Thompson, Maldonado, Wenzel and Foster for this weekend, it’s tough for Linder to have very many takeaways from last month’s game.
For DuSell, losing to the Falcons the first time around is another boost of motivation coming out of Tuesday’s win at New Mexico.
“We all want Air Force after they got us earlier in the year,” DuSell said. “We’re going to be ready to come out and give those guys everything we have.”
The Cowboys will host the Falcons at 8 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.