For the next nine weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ Mountain West opener against Air Force.
Consistently competitive
Despite still searching for their first MW title, the Falcons have established themselves as one of the more consistent programs in the conference throughout Troy Calhoun’s 15 years at the helm.
They’ve won at least eight games in nine of those seasons, posting double-digit wins on four occasions and reaching the MW championship game in 2015. They flirted with a title game appearance last fall, matching Utah State for the best Mountain Division record at 6-2. However, a 49-45 loss to the Aggies in mid-September gave the eventual conference champions the tiebreaker.
Close calls
While USU had the head-to-head advantage, Air Force made a strong case as the best team in the division following its early setback.
A 21-14 overtime loss to Army marked the Falcons’ largest margin of defeat of the season. West Division champion San Diego State was the only other team to take them down, as they stormed back from a 20-point, second-half deficit, before coming up short 20-14. The Aggies, for comparison, lost to Wyoming and Boise State by more than three touchdowns after their win at Falcon Stadium.
Dangerous duo
The Falcons had the nation’s top rushing offense for the second straight season last fall, with quarterback Haaziq Daniels and fullback Brad Roberts leading their trademark triple-option attack. Both players are back in 2022 after combining to rush for 2,090 yards and 24 touchdowns.
The duo gave Wyoming plenty of trouble last season, with Roberts rushing for a game-high 140 yards and one touchdown in a 24-14 win. Daniels was held to just 23 yards on nine carries, but made up for this lack of production on the ground by completing 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards and a score.
Daniels showcased his arm again in Air Force’s First Responder Bowl win over Louisville, during which he completed 9 of 10 attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair of scores on his way to earning MVP honors.
Shoes to fill
The Falcons have a little more uncertainty on the other side of the ball, with defensive backs Corvan Taylor and Tre Bugg – who combined for 120 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries – among the notable departures. They also have to replace veteran linebacker Demonte Meeks and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Air Force lost defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to Virginia, as well, although the promotion of Brian Knorr from within should help maintain stability. The Falcons also have several key returners on defense, including leading tackler Trey Taylor and All-MW linebacker Vince Sanford.
By the numbers
Betting odds have yet to be released for Wyoming’s game against Air Force, but MW futures odds are available. At +550, meaning a $100 bet would net $550 in winnings, the Falcons have the fourth-highest odds in the conference. The Cowboys are viewed as a significantly larger longshot with 25-to-1 odds.
Air Force is ranked 71st in ESPN’s Football Power Index, compared to UW at No. 94.