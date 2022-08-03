For the next two weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ matchup with Boise State.
Down year
While 7-5 might seem like an average – or even above-average – season for some teams, that’s certainly not the case for the Broncos. Last year marked their lowest winning percentage since 1998, falling well short of preseason expectations after being picked to win the Mountain Division in the Mountain West preseason poll.
The first half of the season was a mix of good and bad. They started out 3-3, but also beat MW champion Utah State and No. 10-ranked Brigham Young by more than a touchdown during this stretch. However, Boise State won four of its final five games – including a 40-14 win over No. 25 Fresno State – to secure its FBS-best 24th consecutive winning season.
Top of the class
Opposing fans may not like to hear it, but there’s no doubt Boise State has been the class of the conference since joining the MW in 2011. The Broncos have won the league outright three times, in addition to a shared title before the MW went to a championship game format, the most of any team in the conference.
They’ve won the Mountain Division two additional times, and with two undefeated seasons and four top-10 finishes earlier this century, they have firmly established themselves as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country.
After being picked to win the Mountain Division in the MW preseason poll, the Broncos have now been the division favorite for the last 10 years.
Big bodies
One of the driving forces in the optimism surrounding Boise State, despite last year’s relative letdown, is its ability to win the battle in the trenches.
The Broncos return All-MW honorees John Ojukwu and Ben Dooley on the offensive line. Ojukwu, who has started 37 games over the past four years, is on the preseason watch list for both the Outland and Wuerffel trophies. Cade Beresford, a redshirt senior from Washington State, will add experience to one of the most seasoned offensive lines in the conference.
2021 wasn’t the best year for the Boise State defense, which ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing defense and sacks, among other categories, but there is some positivity surrounding the defensive line. All-MW selection Scott Matlock is the anchor at defensive tackle, but he’s hardly the only experienced member of the group. Defensive end Shane Irwin has started more than half the games each of the past two years, while Deven Wright and Cortez Hogans joined the program this offseason as three-star junior college transfers.
Experience at QB
Another area where experience is poised to give the Broncos a boost is quarterback, with senior Hank Bachmeier being one of only five returning MW signal-callers that started the majority of their team’s games last season.
Bachmeier didn’t put up as gaudy of numbers as Utah State’s Logan Bonner or Fresno State’s Jake Haener, who led top-15 passing attacks last season, but his third year as a starter was plenty productive. The former four-star recruit passed for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns, while throwing eight interceptions and posting a 62.8% completion percentage.
By the numbers
Boise State has a substantial edge over the Cowboys on paper heading into the 2022 season. At No. 47 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Broncos are more than 50 spots ahead of UW, with the highest ranking of any Group of Five team that is not currently in the process of moving to a Power Five conference.
At +220 on DraftKings, they also have the lowest odds of any team to win the conference title. As of the last figures that were released by the sportsbook earlier this summer, the Broncos accounted for more than 60% of the total MW futures bets – the most in the league by a wide margin.