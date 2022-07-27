For the next three weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ Border War showdown with Colorado State.
A new era
The arrival of Jay Norvell as head coach has energized the Rams’ fan base following the forgettable 16-game tenure of Steve Addazio, whose 25% winning percentage was the lowest of any CSU head coach since the early 1970s.
Norvell is no stranger to turning around Mountain West programs. In 2017, he inherited a Nevada team that had gone 23-27 in the four years before his arrival. Following a 3-9 inaugural campaign in Reno, he led the Wolf Pack to four consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances, while going 30-17 from 2018-21.
One of the trademark traits of teams coached by Norvell is a high-powered passing attack with an affinity for the deep ball, something that will, at the very least, add entertainment value to CSU football. The productivity of this approach was on full display last season, as Carson Strong earned MW offensive player of the year honors while ranking in the top 10 in the FBS in passing yards and touchdowns.
Nevada East
While Norvell is taking over a new program, he’ll have plenty of familiar faces with him in Fort Collins.
The Rams added 11 former Wolf Pack players from the transfer portal this off-season, with four assistants on staff having previously coached under Norvell at Nevada. Among the most notable of these additions is Jacob Gardner, a two-time All-MW honoree who should step in and make a significant impact on the offensive line. Fellow former Nevada offensive lineman Gray Davis will also be in the mix, with wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall and quarterback Clay Millen poised to potentially play key parts in the passing game.
Recent dominance
Wyoming lost back-to-back Border Wars during Craig Bohl’s first two years at the helm of the program, but the Cowboys have dominated the rivalry since. UW has won five of the past six meetings, with four of those wins coming by double digits. The Pokes’ only loss to the Rams during this span came in 2020, when they suffered a 34-24 defeat in Fort Collins.
Notable returners
While newcomers have spurred optimism on the offensive side of the ball, returners are set to help CSU’s defense in a big way.
Leading the way are veteran linebackers Cam’Ron Carter and Daquan Jackson, who ranked first and third on the team, respectively, with 100 and 84 tackles last season. Mohamed Kamara has shown potential to be a threat off the edge, and should ease the burden of losing first team All-MW selection Scott Patchan on the defensive line. In the secondary, Tywan Francis has 36 games under his belt and will be an anchor for a position group that added several transfers.
By the numbers
Judging by preseason predictions and analytics, this year’s installment of the Border War is shaping up to feature two teams with little separation between them.
UW has an edge in ESPN’s Football Power Index, sitting 15 spots ahead of CSU at No. 99. However, MW futures odds favor the Rams, who are listed at 30-to-1 to win the title on DraftKings, compared to UW at 45-to-1. CSU was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain Division in last week’s MW preseason poll, one spot ahead of the Pokes.