Ever since University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl announced in March that Easton Gibbs would be stepping into the Cowboys’ coveted middle linebacker role, the sophomore can’t seem to escape an interview or news conference without being asked about the All-American NFL draft picks – Logan Wilson and Chad Muma – who came before him.
The converted weakside linebacker, who recorded 89 total tackles, 49 solo stops, two sacks and four pass deflections in his first season as a full-time starter, has no problem with this.
“It's definitely a compliment,” Gibbs said. “Those guys couldn't have asked for a better career, so any time you're compared to two guys like that, I definitely take it as a compliment.”
Obviously, high expectations come along with the territory of filling the shoes of two of the greatest to ever play the position at UW. Similar to answering questions that can seem like a broken record at times, though, the added weight of his new role isn’t something he views in a negative light.
“It’s more excitement than pressure,” Gibbs said. “There's obviously that lurking thing behind it with this spot that those two guys have played in, because they were amazing players. But I'm just excited to get out there and prove I belong out there, as well.
“I've been talking to both of them, and they're always so helpful. They're just telling me to stay locked in, stay the course and use the tools I've had. I've watched them and took tools out of their bag, and learned from them as much as I can. I couldn't have been behind two better guys.”
UW’s coaching staff recognized about this time last year that Gibbs would be called upon to step into a new role as the quarterback of the defense in 2022. After Muma returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns amid a dominant two-week stretch in nonconference play, it became abundantly clear the Butkus Award finalist was headed to the NFL after the season ended.
UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl says that learning behind Muma and Wilson, as well as former All-Mountain West honoree Cassh Maluia, helped Gibbs learn what was necessary in order to thrive in his new role.
“He knows how to get ready for a game,” Bohl said. “He knows how to take notes in meetings. He knows that he needs to pay attention all the time, because there might be a rule we cover in fall camp that's going to show up Week 6, whenever, we don't even know that they're going to come out in this formation, and he needs to remember it.
“Whenever you're the guy everyone is going to be looking to, you have to have an ultra work ethic, and he's been doing a great job of that. People gravitate toward him, so we're really excited about where he's at.”
Those close to Gibbs have always recognized leadership traits in the Temecula, California native. Typically, though, this has come in the form of leading by example with his actions.
Becoming more vocal was admittedly a change for him this offseason, and one that’s taken his leadership abilities to the next level.
“The thing is, you can see it throughout the whole team,” Bohl said. “When you're around him, he was always that way with the guys he was close with. The guys he was friends with, he was always a leader to them and everything like that, but he didn't have to be a leader for the whole team.
“You knew he was going to be able to do it, it just wasn't his time yet. Now it is, so it's been good to see him embracing that spot.”
Added Shae Suiaunoa, who is slated to take over Gibbs’ spot at weakside linebacker: “His leadership has taken another step. I came in here with him my freshman year, so me and him have grinded together. Seeing him excel into the person and football player he is today is amazing to see.”
In addition to embracing his enhanced leadership role, Gibbs has placed an emphasis on bulking up over the past few months.
He dropped down to around 215 pounds midway through last season, and noticed the toll the wear and tear of being a full-time starter took on his body. Gibbs says he weighs in the neighborhood of 230 pounds now, with almost all of these gains being in the form of muscle mass – something he hopes will help keep him healthy throughout what is shaping up to be a rigorous 2022 campaign.
More than anything, though, he’ll be leaning on what he learned from Muma, Wilson and Maluia as he looks to excel as the centerpiece of the UW defense.
“The guys that came before me led me in a way where I can look at it and almost step right in seamlessly, because I've been trying to imitate and watch them do it for so long now,” Gibbs said. “It's been really nice. You just have to accept it and run with it.”
