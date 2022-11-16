Grace Ellis

Grace Ellis

CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball led by six points with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in its home opener against Gonzaga.

But their lead did not last. Thanks to a late bucket by Yvonne Ejim with 10 seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs were able to spoil Cowgirls home opener with a 66-64 win.


