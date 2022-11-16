CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball led by six points with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in its home opener against Gonzaga.
But their lead did not last. Thanks to a late bucket by Yvonne Ejim with 10 seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs were able to spoil Cowgirls home opener with a 66-64 win.
“This is a game we really wanted, especially at home,” UW forward Grace Ellis said. “We just couldn’t finish down the line today, which is really frustrating. But there is nothing more, we just need to learn from this experience.”
The Bulldogs came out on fire to start the game and jumped out to a quick 11-3 lead to begin the game. But super senior guard Quinn Weidemann got the team started with a five quick points to cut the lead to just one.
The teams went back and forth following the start, with neither being able to push the lead past four points.
The trend continued through the second quarter, with the teams unable to build a significant lead. With seven seconds left in the first half, sophomore guard Emily Mellema made a nifty cut to the net and made an even better finish to give the Cowgirls a 31-30 lead entering halftime.
The teams went back and forth once again to start the third quarter as well, but the Cowgirls finally gave themselves some breathing room. After McKay Williams made a free-throw to make it 38-37, UW went on a 7-0 run to take a 44-37 lead.
Midway through the third quarter, sophomore forward Allyson Fertig sustained an ankle injury when she went up for a rebound and came down on the foot of a Gonzaga player. She rolled her ankle on the play, and had to be helped off the court.
Following Fertig’s injury, Gonzaga battled back. The Bulldogs went on a 9-3 run to make it 47-46 heading into the final quarter.
Fertig came back to start the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs struck first. To start the last frame, Gonzaga forward Maud Huijbens made a layup to give the Bulldogs their first lead since the tail end of the second quarter. This gave Gonzaga a little spark, and it jumped out to a 54-50 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.
UW went on an 8-0 run to swing momentum back in its favor. The Cowgirls held a four point lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining, but the lead did not last.
Even though she was forced into foul trouble, Ejim torched the Cowgirls all night long. The Bulldogs forward finished the game with a game-high 26 points and missed just five shots in the game.
But where she really did her damage was in the final 91 seconds of the game. With the Cowgirls leading 62-60, Ejim rattled off six consecutive points to help Gonzaga complete its comeback.
“We knew they were going to take the ball to her,” Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said. “We tried to bring help when we could, but she is a great player. You just have to give credit to her, because she made baskets when they needed them.”
Ellis and Weidemann did all they could to help get the victory for the Cowgirls. Weidemann led the team with 17 points and four rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting. Ellis posted a new career high in points with 16 on 7-11 shooting, and 2-3 from beyond the arc.
“I like to think I am trying to step up into Alba (Sanchez-Ramos') role,” Ellis said. “I know those are difficult shoes to fill. But just being able to be a scoring threat when nothing else is really dropping…That’s what I think my role is, just trying to help facilitate everyone else being really good.”
Despite losing, the Cowgirls looked significantly improved from their opening loss to North Dakota last Friday. They looked much better defensively and were able to control the pace of the game for a good portion of the first and second half.
“It’s one of those games where, I’m not into moral victories, but I’m really proud of the way our team competed,” Ezell said. “That is what we have been seeing in practice every day and they left it all out on the court, we just couldn’t get that last bucket to fall or get that last stop that we needed to.”