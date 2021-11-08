Emily Mellema had heard about the elevation difference between Lynden, Wash., and Laramie before moving to the Gem City.
With Lynden sitting only 108 feet above sea level, adjusting to the 7,220-foot elevation where Arena-Auditorium in Laramie sits was one of the many quick adjustments she had to make as a new member of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
“It’s something really hard to explain,” Mellema said. “They tell you about (the altitude), but you don’t understand until you have to do it. A lot of it is mental, but it's definitely tough the first couple weeks.”
The freshman had plenty of time to get used to the elevation while preparing for the season in Laramie during the summer. Mellema and fellow freshman Allyson Fertig were two new players that were able to get accustomed to the program and to their new residence.
“It really benefited us, especially in the beginning,” Mellema said. “We got a head start with the offense. A lot goes into that with learning about the program and what they expect from us.”
Mellema’s offense is one spark she’ll bring to the Cowgirls.
“She has a nice sense about her in how to score and she’s really fun to watch and to play with,” Cowgirls junior McKinley Bradshaw said. “I’ve been impressed with her ability to get to the rim.”
Although she may bring with her the same skills that stood out when UW first started recruiting her from Lynden Christian High in 2019, Mellema has a noticeable difference about her. After growing about three inches between then and now, she stands at 5-foot-11.
It’ll ultimately give her, and the Cowgirls, some advantage at point guard.
“Emily has the ability at the point guard spot to come in and give Tommi (Olson) some rest and also rest Quinn (Weidemann) so she doesn’t have to do double-duty,” third-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Emily is going to have to step up and I think she can.
“We’re excited about her. She plays really, really hard, she has good ball skills and she gives us some size at that point guard position down the line."
Because of COVID-19, Mellema wasn’t able to participate during the summer with her Northwest Blazers AAU team, but she still managed to find ways to improve her craft.
Regardless, the competition she missed out on didn't hinder her progress.
"It’s a bummer that we didn’t have the competitiveness of playing against girls across the country that are at a high skill level," she said. "I don’t really think it did impact me, we all found ways to carry off of it. It wasn’t always playing, but we found ways to make the most of it."
UW was always high on Mellema’s choices coming out of high school which led to her commitment in April 2020. The decision was built on a variety of reasons but especially because of the support the Cowgirls get from the public.
“The biggest thing was the community, university and fan base and everyone in the state loves Wyoming athletics – that was big," she said. "The coaching staff is the best, they care about us more than just basketball players.”
Mellema had her fair share of success during high school. After helping her team to a pair of state titles and garnering all-state and all-conference honors, she still quickly saw what it takes to be part of a conference tournament championship squad.
It's allowed her to realize what it'll take to take her play to the next level.
"Seeing them win (the Mountain West tournament championship) and now coming here and experiencing what went into winning it, I know they put a lot of hard work in it," she said.