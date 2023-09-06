The University of Wyoming’s volleyball team earned a pair of Mountain West player of the week honors Monday, announced by the league’s office.

Kasia Partyka was named the league’s offensive player of the week, and Skylar Erickson took home defensive player of the week. The duo helped lead UW to three victories over the past week at the Texas Tech Red Raider Classic.


