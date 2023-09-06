The University of Wyoming’s volleyball team earned a pair of Mountain West player of the week honors Monday, announced by the league’s office.
Kasia Partyka was named the league’s offensive player of the week, and Skylar Erickson took home defensive player of the week. The duo helped lead UW to three victories over the past week at the Texas Tech Red Raider Classic.
At the time of nomination, Partyka leads the nation in assists per set this season. She averaged 12.08 assists per set this past weekend while orchestrating a UW offense that hit .268 in the three wins.
She opened the week with 43 assists in the sweep over Texas A&M-Commerce. She followed that up with back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Texas Tech and Louisiana. Against the Red Raiders, Partyka tallied 51 assists and 17 digs.
She closed the weekend with another 51-assist performance to go along with 14 digs.
Erickson was named to the all-tournament team this weekend after averaging 4.5 digs per set. Erickson opened the weekend with 17 digs in three sets against Texas A&M-Commerce.
She followed that up with a career-high 21 digs against Texas Tech. Against Louisiana, Erickson tallied 16 digs. Erickson was the backbone of a Cowgirls defense that allowed opponents to hit just .140 in the three matches.
Erickson, Partyka and the rest of the Cowgirls return to action later this week with three matches at the Portland Tournament. The event kicks off Thursday night against Portland, the host team.
At 6-0, UW is off to its best start since 2014, a year the Cowgirls started 7-0.
