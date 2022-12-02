LARAMIE – Ethan Anderson didn’t know where he’d end up when he put his name into the transfer portal in March.
Anderson, who started 34 games in three seasons at the University of Southern California, knew it was time to move on from the Trojans after a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament nine months ago. It didn’t take long for other schools to express interest in the guard once his name hit the transfer portal.
“I instantly got about 50 phone calls,” Anderson said. “I was instantly reminded that I have a place here in college basketball, and what I bring to the game is very much valued.”
Anderson’s resume playing for a Pac-12 school like USC was appealing to Division I coaches across the country, including UW coach Jeff Linder.
“I kind of already knew my worth in terms of me playing at USC for three years and starting as a freshman in every game and playing in the NCAA Tournament and getting to the Elite 8,” Anderson said. “I just kind of knew that I would have somewhere to play, that was never a question. I just didn’t know where.”
Committing to UW
Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Anderson committed to the University of Wyoming. Anderson didn’t move to Laramie from California alone, however. He was joined by Trojans teammate Max Agbonkpolo and former high school AAU teammate Jake Kyman, who transferred to UW from UCLA. The trio joined the Cowboys together this summer.
Anderson and Kyman met in eighth grade as members of the OC Vision basketball program, where they won a 14-and-under AAU district championship, while Agbonkpolo – a teammate of Kyman’s at Santa Margarita Catholic – joined them on the AAU circuit with Dream Vision the following year. Anderson and Agbonkpolo went on to play together for another prestigious travel squad, LA Pump N Run, for their 17U season.
While Kyman and Agbonkpolo’s interest in UW was definitely a plus, the biggest draw for Anderson to join the Cowboys was Linder’s coaching style.
“Talking to coach Linder, he was the most transparent with me,” Anderson said. “He just really gave me the feeling that he wanted to get me better. He didn’t just tell me what everyone else told me, that I was a great player and that he wanted me to come. He told me I was a great player, but at the same time, he told me he wanted me to overachieve in my career and not just go and play for bottom-dollar somewhere overseas after college.
“He wanted to turn me into a player that it became undeniable that I should be on the floor. He really stressed that I could do a lot of different things on the court, and I take pride in that when I play. Not just on offense, but defensively, as well.”
Through his first few months living in Laramie, Anderson has already seen the impact Linder’s coaching has had on his game.
“He really instilled in me, ‘Why should I ever take a play off?’ and that I never have to give an inch to the defense or give an inch to the offense,” Anderson said. “That’s still definitely a work in progress here, but I think by the end of this season, you’ll definitely see the transformation in terms of what I’m able to do on every single possession.”
Adjusting to a new role
The Cowboys haven’t exactly lived up to expectations so far this season. UW is 3-4 on the year and lost its third consecutive game 89-85 to Santa Clara on Wednesday at a neutral site in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Cowboys were picked to finished second in the Mountain West preseason polls, but have been without star forward Graham Ike for all seven games. Ike, who was named the MW preseason player of the year and a preseason all-conference selection, won’t return until January at the earliest because of a lower right leg injury.
Ike isn’t the only all-conference player the Cowboys have been without. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado suffered a concussion against Boston College in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Maldonado missed the entire second half against Boston College and didn’t travel with the Cowboys to Salt Lake City for Wednesday’s matchup with Santa Clara, leaving the Cowboys without their two biggest weapons.
Linder and the Cowboys have had to adapt all season long because of injuries, which has led to Anderson playing a vital role as the team’s starting point guard. Even before Maldonado’s head injury, Anderson has been the main ball-dominant guard, which has allowed Maldonado to provide an offensive spark off the ball and in the paint.
Through UW’s first seven games, Anderson is averaging eight points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s also fourth on the team with an average of 26.1 minutes played.
“In my college career, I’ve played a lot of point guard,” Anderson said. “Coming here, I’ve been able to keep playing that role. I’m very happy with being able to be on the ball, and I think it’s my job, now that I have the ball in my hands, to figure out how to get guys the best shot that I can and get them looks that they feel comfortable with.
“I tell the guys every day that I trust them. When I pass it to them, I trust everybody to make the shot, because I’ve seen them do it over and over again. I’m really happy with this point guard role.”
Pushing for more
Linder has been satisfied with Anderson’s performance so far, but he wants to see continued growth from his point guard as the season goes along. Linder was especially impressed with Anderson’s ability to step up when Maldonado left the game against Boston College last week.
“I think he did a good job down in the Virgin Islands,” Linder said. “He was able to push through some fatigue, and he played 30 minutes in those games. For the most part, I thought he did a pretty good job on the defensive end of the floor.
“Offensively, especially when Maldo went down against Boston College, he was the one guy who could kind of find a way to get into the paint.”
The biggest thing Linder wants to see from Anderson is an improved mark at the free-throw line. Anderson is just 8-of-23 (34.8%) on the season, and is 50.7% from the line for his college career, dating back to his three seasons at USC.
“If you can get into the paint, but you can’t finish, he has to be able to make his shots at the free-throw line,” Linder said. “You can’t shoot 37% from the free-throw line. That makes it hard to play the point and have the ball in your hands, if that’s the case.”
Anderson’s favorite part of playing point guard for the Cowboys has been the array of weapons surrounding him on the floor. Regardless of what lineup Linder puts on the court, Anderson knows UW is capable of making a run at any given time.
“I think us losing these games early on is a blessing and a curse,” Anderson said. “I think a lot of teams are going to start overlooking us when they get matched up against us, and I think a lot of teams are going to start scouting against just Maldo or Graham when he hopefully gets back soon and maybe a little bit of me.
“I think we’re going to really shock a lot of teams with all the depth that we have. We’re still trying to figure out how to be able to use everybody efficiently, but that comes with any team that has like nine or 10 guys. We’re still trying to figure it out.”
The biggest adjustment Anderson and his teammates have had to make during the team’s 3-4 start to the season has been running an offense without Ike. The team spent all summer and fall preparing to play with Ike in the paint, but the news of his injury and extended absence didn’t break until just two days before the Cowboys’ season-opener.
“We started off kind of behind because, this entire preseason, we prepared to play a certain way when we had Graham Ike,” Anderson said. “It was kind of a last-minute thing, so we didn’t get much practice playing this way without him. I think, as a team, we need to just improve all of our abilities to play confidently. We all have bigger roles now, so I think that has been our biggest shock right now. We’ve all had to pick up the slack defensively, and we really can’t make mistakes anymore because we don’t have that rim-protector.
“Offensively, we have to work to get our best shot because Graham is somebody who you can just throw it in the post and he’ll get a basket for you. ... I know the talent we have, and I’m not concerned at all with the record we have right now because I’ve seen a lot of things happen in college basketball, especially with a talented team like this.”
Satisfied with the move
Anderson faced plenty of adversity in his three-year career at USC, and that has been no different during his short time at UW so far. For him, the biggest thing is to not give up on his team just one month into the season, regardless of the up-and-down struggles.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to win as many games as we want right now, but we’re still figuring some stuff out with a lot of injuries,” Anderson said. “I’m still very much looking forward to this season, and I’m happy that I’m here.”
Looking back on his decision to become a Cowboy, Anderson said he wouldn’t change a thing. The veteran guard is looking forward to proving some people wrong down the stretch, when Ike eventually returns to the starting lineup.
“I’m really liking it,” Anderson said. “It’s been a great adjustment for me. The cold weather is definitely still something I’m getting used to, but in terms of the basketball side of it, it’s been pretty great. It’s been everything I was really looking for in the portal.”