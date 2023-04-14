LARAMIE — The spring season is the perfect opportunity for reserve players to catch the attention of the coaching staff.
Evan Svoboda, a redshirt sophomore for the University of Wyoming, has done just that this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback has been making a solid argument to be the Cowboys’ backup quarterback behind Andrew Peasley this fall.
“I saw him being much more sure of himself with his throws,” UW coach Craig Bohl said about Svoboda after a practice earlier this month. “His accuracy has improved. A lot of times, mastering our offense, it’s a deep dive, which is why a lot of our guys have been able to make the transition in the NFL. It’s not an easy transition.
“I thought he was better handling the huddle today. I thought he was more decisive on his decisions, and he looked more accurate.”
Svoboda is going into year two in Laramie after redshirting last fall. He played a season at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, before transferring to UW last spring.
“I had communication with Wyoming coming out of high school,” Svoboda said. “I went to JUCO and (UW recruiting director Gordie Haug) stayed in connection with me and we kind of just went from there. “I fell in love with Laramie when I first visited here. It’s a great town, an awesome environment and an awesome atmosphere. I loved it, so as soon as I got the offer, I told coach Bohl, ‘I’m ready. I’m coming.’”
Svoboda’s redshirt year gave him the opportunity to sit behind an experienced quarterback like Peasley and absorb his knowledge of the game during practice. Peasley, who transferred to UW from Utah State last spring, is going into his sixth and final year as a college quarterback.
“He’s an experienced guy,” Svoboda said about Peasley. “He has years under his belt playing at Utah State. It’s great to see how he sees the game versus how we see it. With him being an older guy and him getting the reps against those teams, it’s great to see how he plays and how he functions.
“Him teaching that to us, he’s kind of like our mentor and our leader in that room. It’s great to have him around and it’s awesome that he teaches us everything that he has experienced and everything that he has done. He kind of just sheds it down onto us and teaches us.”
Svoboda has his sights set on the No. 2 job in UW’s quarterback room this spring. Bohl opened up a competition for the backup spot this spring after Jayden Clemons struggled under center when Peasley missed time with a concussion last season.
“It’d be huge,” Svoboda said about earning the backup gig. “Getting that role, you never know what could happen. Especially at the quarterback position. One play and it’s all over. Having that role and just being the next man to step up would be huge for me.”
Svoboda watched on as Clemons helped lead the Cowboys to a gutsy 14-13 Border War win over Colorado State last fall in Fort Collins. He also watched as Clemons threw three interceptions in 16 pass attempts during a 20-17 home loss to Boise State.
The task of being a backup quarterback and staying ready at all times isn’t something Svoboda wants to take lightly if he were to win the No. 2 job this fall.
“It’s definitely a difficult position,” Svoboda said. “You have to be ready at all times. You never know what could happen. Like I said, one play and you’re done. Being a backup, that’s a huge role. It’s probably one of the most important roles on the team.”
The Cowboys are allowed 15 spring practices and will cap the session with the annual spring game later this month. For Svoboda, hearing praise from Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff has gone a long way in helping him build some positive momentum going into fall camp.
“It’s always awesome seeing those kind words from the coach,” Svoboda said. “It just builds even more confidence within me. With the opportunities that I’m getting, I’m just trying to go out every day and take advantage of everything I get and seize the moment.”
Bohl hasn’t been the only Svoboda supporter this spring. His teammates, and specifically, the wide receivers he’s been working with, have gone out of their way to help him feel comfortable under center coming off his redshirt year.
“Wyatt Wieland, Alex (Brown) and Ryan Marquez, they’re just telling me to focus and stay in there and be confident because they have my back and I have theirs,” Svoboda said. “It’s great to have those older guys around, and those younger guys as well.
“It’s great to have that whole wide receiver corps be so supportive with me and helping to build that confidence within myself.”
With three years of eligibility remaining, Svodoba wants to make the most of this season, regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart. His ultimate goal is to help UW hoist its first Mountain West championship trophy in program history.
“We want to be better this next season,” Svoboda said. “We want to go win a Mountain West championship. We’re always talking about the bowl games and being 7-6, we don’t want to do that. We want to be the team that goes 10-3 and goes and wins the Mountain West championship.
“We’re all super fired up about this season. We were definitely capable last year and we’re so ready. We’re coming out this year.”
UW’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be open to the public and free to attend.