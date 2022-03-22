Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) tries to dodge a tackle by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
Former University of Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister signed a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching nine passes for 55 yards in seven games. Hollister also has suited up for the Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). He spent the 2021 off-season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut by the team during training camp. He set career highs in 2019 with 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
In 57 career games, the Bend, Oregon, product has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven scores. He also has 14 tackles (six solo) while playing special teams.
Hollister played in 30 games at Wyoming, catching 75 passes for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns. He started his career as a quarterback at Nevada (2012) before converting to tight end at Arizona Western, which is a junior college in Yuma, Arizona.