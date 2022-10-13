LARAMIE – In today’s one-and-done college basketball climate, big-game experience is priceless.

Jeff Linder is going into his third season as head coach for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team. He’s helped lead the Cowboys to a 39-20 record in his first two seasons after inheriting a nine-win team in 2020.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus