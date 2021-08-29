From the time he was about 17 years old, University of Wyoming redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay learned that people were watching his every move.
Not specifically on the football field, where he’s dazzled the football world with his stutter steps, jump cuts and home run dashes up the middle of bewildered defenses.
No, Valladay got his first taste of being a leader back home in Illinois, helping take care of his four younger sisters.
Valladay grew up in Matteson, Illinois, about 30 miles south of Chicago. His father was often away working, Valladay said, meaning he was often the man of the house with his mother and younger sisters.
That’s not something everybody can handle, being the steady male presence of a home while trying to be a high school student. But for Valladay, it’s a big reason he’s the humble teammate and leader the Cowboys can’t imagine life without.
Listening to a quartet of sisters isn’t too different than hearing from a plethora of teammates, all of whom have different thoughts on pretty much anything. It’s taught Valladay the importance of listening and, above all else, being a responsible shoulder to lean on.
“That’s what my dad told me … you can’t always be thinking about yourself, because you have four little sisters,” Valladay said. “I learned that from a young age.
“It changed my mentality, teaching me to have patience. It’s a lot, getting to know different personalities … (But) it put me in the best position in college.”
Valladay has transformed into one of the top running backs in the Mountain West, if not all of college football, over the past two seasons. He led the conference in rushing in 2019 with 1,265 yards and was a first team All-MW selection in 2020 during UW’s abbreviated campaign.
He has been the workhorse for a team as reliant on the running game as any non-triple-option offense in America. He’s been beat up from time-to-time; listed at 6-feet, 196 pounds last season, Valladay is not the biggest of runners, particularly for one who runs up the middle with the frequency he does. He has put on weight this offseason to be as durable as physically possible.
But even if he hadn’t changed his body, you’d have a tough time getting him to come off the field, no matter how bad his injury was.
In the same way he’s been depended upon in his household, Valladay embraces being the focal point of the Cowboys’ offensive efforts, even if it’s occasionally to his detriment.
And, like he would with his own flesh and blood, Valladay is determined to be there when he’s needed most. It’s the reason he came to UW in the first place.
“I thought my role was going to be very important. I always wanted to have a major impact, be one of those guys that you can count on,” Valladay said. “I always pictured that, because that’s how I carry myself.”
Valladay will once again be a vital cog for the Cowboys as they push for their first MW title in program history. As important as Valladay’s on-field durability is his role as a leader. Leadership is generally a quality players grow into. Most don’t immediately have it when they step on campus for the first time as teenagers.
Director of sports performance Eric Donoval said that was the case with Valladay – it took him a while to find his voice. But he’s since discovered it and has turned into the type of player teammates look up to, an older sibling for his football family.
“(Valladay is) a positive influence on everybody,” Donoval said. “His leadership has really taken a step forward.”
Valladay hasn’t put too much thought into how much longer he plans on being a Cowboy. He will have a year of eligibility remaining following the 2021 campaign, though the NFL will likely come calling sooner than later.
He doesn’t want the UW faithful to remember him for his game-breaking speed or the gaudy statistics that will likely see him end his college career as the No. 2 leading rusher in school history behind Brian Hill.
Valladay wants his legacy to be one of humility and, more than anything, of caring for his fellow person, whether it’s teammates, friends or family.
“When people think of me, I (want them to know) I never tried to put myself first,” Valladay said. “That’s supposed to be normalized … taking care of other people.
“That’s just something that I always did.”