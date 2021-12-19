For as long as the profession has existed, athletic equipment management has been a male-dominated industry.
That’s started to change in recent years, however, with the University of Wyoming serving as a prime example of this evolution.
The UW football equipment room hired its first two female student managers in 2019, and has added at least one in every year since. Currently, four of the Cowboys’ 10 student managers are women: Royann Estrada, Anna Larson, Kelsey Milleson and Calen Willadson.
JD Jordan, UW’s assistant AD in charge of equipment operations, says these four – as well as fellow student managers Kenyon Lewis, Garrett Lynde, Parker McWaters, Cooper Perryman, Christian Robinson and Logan Smith – play a key, behind-the-scenes role in making the Cowboys football program go.
“They do a heck of a job,” Jordan said. “They’re pushing trunks into the truck, and they are throwing footballs, catching and shagging punts. … There is no divide between male tasks and female tasks for us. It’s everybody.”
Estrada – who, along with Larson, joined the team in 2019 – admitted she wasn’t sure what to expect, as one of only two female students on the staff at the time. Three years later, she says her experience has been a positive one.
Assigned to work with the offensive line, Estrada has the unique task of serving as a quarterback for the group during practice. It’s been a natural fit.
“I got thrown into O-line my first year, and I’ve been with them since,” she said. “It’s pretty fun. It was just second-nature for me to go back and be a quarterback, I guess. It’s always hard because I’m basically 4-foot-nothing, and all our quarterbacks are 6-foot and above. I just have to tell them to aim for my head, because you’re at their chest there, and usually it works out.”
Milleson and Willadson – who started working with the team this season – note that there were some initial challenges for them, although nothing outside the norm for a first-year student manager.
“Fall camp, for sure,” Willadson said. “I’d never worked one before. They tried to explain it to me, but you just never know until you work it. You never understand what’s going on behind the scenes until you are doing it, so that was probably the toughest part yet.
Added Milleson: “The learning curve of everything. It’s so much to learn so quickly, and you don’t know what you’re getting into until you start it. Just learning everything was a challenge.”
Willadson said her coworkers and the rest of the football program have helped her settle in and thrive in her role with the team.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “Obviously, it’s a little nerve-wracking coming into a (Division 1) football program, but all the people have been nice.”
Jordan, who is in his eighth year managing students and 12th overall working in equipment management, notes that staffs at previous stops were made up almost entirely of men. That’s started to change during his four years at Wyoming.
For Jordan, making sure his students are in a position to succeed has been the greatest emphasis during this time.
“It is becoming more and more (normal),” Jordan said. “When I was coming up, you were either in recruiting, hosting people, or you were an athletic trainer. Now you have people that are in operations, chief of staff, equipment managers. … One of my better friends is the head equipment manager for Temple football, and she and I talk quite a bit about the challenges she faces.
“When I started to hire female students, my main thing was, ‘Is the environment right for them to be successful?’ Here, the culture is excellent. I don’t have to worry about how the players, coaches and staff are going to treat them. I’m not worried about them being treated poorly, and that was my main concern. If you’re bringing students in here, are they set up for success? Are they going to feel comfortable in the building? I’ve never had a problem here, which speaks to the culture of the building.”
Mike Larson, a longtime UW football fan and season ticket holder, acknowledges he was nervous when he first learned his daughter, Anna, was going to be working with the football team. These worries, however, were quickly put to rest.
“At first, of course, I was very apprehensive,” he said. “I’m thinking, ‘You have one blonde, cute girl, and 100 maybe hormonal young men, and she’s going to be traveling with these guys?’ Her dad and mom were a little worried about that part of it, but they’ve proven to be nothing but gentlemen. They treat her like a sister, and they watch out for her. … That part has been really nice.”
While progress in recent years has been promising to see, there’s still plenty of work to be done. According to the career resource site Zippia, men still account for more than 70% of jobs in the industry.
Regardless, the growth that has occurred – especially at Wyoming – displays a positive trend, and one that’s long overdue.
“It’s amazing, honestly,” Estrada said. “Seeing that many more females want to come in and do what is typically designed to be for men is great for the industry.”
Added Jordan: “There’s nothing that’s like, ‘You can’t do that.’ They can do anything, and they take pride in that. They know that when we go and face other teams, you can see their staff, and it may not have as many females on it.
“I think you’re going to see more and more women working in football, and rightfully so, because that’s how it should be. Anybody can do my job. It isn’t a male role, it’s ‘Can you be organized and do it right?’”
Working overtime
Long hours and hard work are synonymous with equipment management, something that’s been particularly true at Wyoming this year.
The Cowboys have been down one full-time assistant this season, plus Jordan suffered an injury during training camp that kept him in a walking boot until a couple weeks ago. All 10 of UW’s student managers have helped fill this void, with Jordan calling them the “best group of students I’ve ever had.”
“They’ve really stepped up,” he said. “We’re down a person, I haven’t been at my full capacity, and the 10 of them have killed it all semester. The really cool thing is most of them are Wyoming natives. There are a couple Colorado kids, one Minnesota kid, but most of them grew up watching and listening to the Cowboys.
“They’re really passionate about it, and that passion really comes through in their work. I’m overseeing everything, and we’re hands-on and side-by-side with them, double-checking and cross-checking things. But they are what makes all of this move.”
Preparation for Tuesday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has kept the crew busy through the month of December. Even during finals week, UW’s student managers were at the facility at 9 a.m, loading up semi-trucks and making sure the Pokes have everything they need for their trip to Boise.
“It’s a lot, but we’re excited, and we’re ready to go,” McWaters said. “Hopefully, we win it.”
Part of the team
While UW’s equipment staff won’t be seen on the playing field this week, their value to the Cowboys cannot be understated.
Whether it’s sewing up a jersey with a shoestring on the sideline, pressing bowl patches on gear or constantly ensuring that equipment is up to safety standards, this group plays an integral role in the program.
“It’s fast-paced and very labor intensive, but so is playing a 40-minute basketball game or 60-minute football game,” athletic equipment coordinator Daniel Smith said. “We just jump right in and do whatever needs to be done. Everybody on this side of it is called support staff, so our role is to support them by whatever means.”
Season of giving
In addition to having the chance to bring one more trophy to Laramie this season, the Pokes’ bowl game invitation also ensured an influx of new apparel – from all-white velour jumpsuits to a special edition script jacket for head coach Craig Bohl to wear on the sideline.
Milleson says this has been her favorite part of the job yet.
“It’s like Christmas,” she said. “It’s so much fun getting all the new gear.”
It’s not just the players, coaches and staff that will receive bowl gifts, either.
Given the constant road trips that keep members of the program away from home throughout the season, the equipment room has something else special in store.
“My favorite bowl gift we do every year is a kid’s jersey for staff and coaches’ kids,” Jordan said. “Coaches and staff spend so much time away from their families in-season, so we want to be able to give those kids something that’s really cool and really unique. What kid doesn’t want a jersey?”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.