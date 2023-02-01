LARAMIE — A pair of University of Wyoming women's basketball players swept the Mountain West player of the week honors this week.
Sophomore Allyson Fertig earned her first-career player of the week honor. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the MW freshman of the week.
Fertig, who was a five-time freshman of the week honoree last season, averaged a double-double in UW's two road victories over Utah State and Boise State. Fertig averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest on 57% shooting during the week.
In the Cowgirls’ comeback victory over Utah State, Fertig scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Defensively, she recorded three blocks and two steals. Fertig finished the week with 13 points, nine boards and a block at Boise State.
Pedersen averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 10-of-21 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond-the-arc. Against Boise State, Pedersen scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting while also grabbing four rebounds. Pedersen opened the week with 10 points, four boards and three assists at Utah State.
Fertig became the first Cowgirl to secure player of the week honors this year. This was UW's first time sweeping the weekly awards since last February. Fertig, Pedersen and the rest of the Cowgirls continue action Thursday against San Jose State at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.