LARAMIE – Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann’s University of Wyoming teammates often joke that they never see one without the other.
The fifth-year guards have been roommates since they arrived on campus in 2018. They quickly bonded over their similar upbringings. They were raised with similar values by parents who have been married for more than two decades.
Weidemann has a brother. Olson doesn’t have any siblings, but has a younger cousin who is as close to her as a brother. They’re both tidy, but agree Olson qualifies as the clean freak in the duo.
“It took us about two weeks to get to know each other, and we’ve been inseparable since,” Weidemann said. “Our relationship has grown so much on and off the court since those first few weeks.”
They have gotten to the point where they can communicate nonverbally.
“We can be somewhere and have something happen, and we’ll shoot each other a look and know what the other person is thinking,” Olson said.
While Olson and Weidemann only seem like they’re attached at the hip, they are inexorably linked to Cowgirls basketball.
First-year UW coach Heather Ezell was an assistant for the duo’s first four seasons on campus. She has seen them mature and their roles in the basketball program grow. They have become the epitome of what it means to be a Cowgirl, Ezell said.
“They have been through it all since they got here as freshmen,” she said. “They were here for the good, the bad, the COVID years, and now they have the chance to get a fifth year in a place where they literally bleed brown and gold.
“By the time kids leave here, you want them living and dying being Cowboys and Cowgirls. That’s those two to a T. It’s fun to have both of them. They’re practically the same person in different bodies.”
As freshmen, Olson and Weidemann were part of a Cowgirls team that made the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West tournament championship game before reaching the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Invitation tournament.
During their junior campaigns, the pair helped a UW team with a .500 record win the MW tournament championship and earn its second NCAA Tournament berth in program history.
The Cowgirls went 17-13 last season, losing to Colorado State in the quarterfinals of the MW tourney. Their season came to an end with an 82-81 triple overtime loss to UCLA in the third round of the WNIT.
Those bitter defeats factored heavily into Olson and Weidemann’s decisions to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA offered athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had some unfinished business,” said Weidemann, who is working on her master’s of business administration this year. “We have a really good team that can be successful this year. I also have goals for myself. There are things I want to see us and me do this year.”
Weidemann got her marketing degree in May, and wants to stay in the sports world after she’s done playing. Her family is encouraging her to take a shot at playing professionally overseas, but Weidemann is undecided on what her future holds.
“I’ll probably feel done with basketball after this year, but I’ll look into (playing professionally) if that changes by the end of this season,” she said.
Olson said she wasn’t able to relish the experience of last season because she knew she had an additional season at her disposal. That’s going to be different this year.
“I want to enjoy my last time playing at San Diego State, my last time playing at Boise and cherish those types of moments,” said Olson, who was recognized as the College of Arts & Sciences’ outstanding chemistry graduate in May. “I want to soak in traveling with the team and being with my teammates for one more year.
“I’ve also talked with (athletics director) Tom Burman about how he wants to see more women’s basketball banners hung up in the arena. We got one, but I’d like to get another and win the regular-season (MW) title.”
Olson is currently working on her master’s in health services administration. She’ll hang up her sneakers next year to start working on her nursing degree, with the goal of being a nurse practitioner.
Neither Weidemann nor Olson considered spending their final season anywhere other than Laramie.
“I’m comfortable here, I love the people here, and everything I have is here,” Olson said. “This is home.”
Olson and Weidemann took different paths to UW.
Weidemann was recruited out of Westside High in Omaha, Nebraska, where she was named the state’s player of the year by Gatorade. The 5-foot-9 guard played in all 34 of the Cowgirls’ games during her freshman campaign, averaging 23 minutes per contest.
“We had to play her as a freshman. Then it became hard to take her off the court because she was so important to us,” Ezell said. “She defends, she knocks down shots, and she’s a leader. This year, we have to get her some rest.”
Weidemann has started her past 83 games. She has averaged 9.5 points over four seasons, and eclipsed 1,000 career points last year. Weidemann is more than a scorer, landing on the All-MW defensive team the past two seasons.
“I don’t think she knew how significantly she was going to contribute as soon as she stepped on campus, but I did,” Olson said. “Once that core group of seniors left, it became her time to flourish and take on more of a leadership role. She’s become more confident in every single aspect of her game.”
Olson grew up in Worland, the daughter of former Cowgirls player Elsa (Gonzalez) Olson. She played her high school basketball at Highlands Ranch High in Colorado and came to Laramie as a walk-on. The 5-6 guard averaged 6.1 minutes off the bench in 11 games as a freshman. She earned a scholarship during her sophomore season.
“We had no choice but to put her on scholarship because of how hard she worked in practice every day,” Ezell said.
Olson’s big break came late in her sophomore season, when classmate Karla Erjavec suffered an injury. Olson stepped into the starting lineup and never relinquished that spot. Erjavec – an MW all-freshman team honoree in 2019 – eventually transferred. Olson has started the past 65 games she has played in.
“I’ve seen how hard she’s worked since freshman year,” Weidemann said. “Seeing her take that starting spot and hold onto it made me so proud. She’s our floor general; she sees the court amazingly, she makes good decisions and good passes.
“We’re a better team when she’s out on the court.”
Olson averaged just 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, but doled out 98 assists against just 37 turnovers. Her 2.65 assist-to-turnover ratio was 10th-best nationally.
While Olson is a textbook point guard, she’s not afraid to shoot when necessary. Evidence of that came when she made the buzzer-beating 3-pointer during the Cowgirls’ 60-59 win at New Mexico last season.
With 211 career games and 148 combined starts under their belts, Olson and Weidemann's experience is going to be invaluable for the Cowgirls. Guards are often talked about as extensions of their coaches on the court. Olson and Weidemann are just that, Ezell said.
“They’re going to make my job easier,” she said. “I’m going to put more on them. I’ve told them, ‘When things aren’t going well, it’s not going to be me stopping it. You guys have to figure it out so we don’t have to waste a timeout when the other team is on a run.’
“They have that ability. People listen to them, and they have the voices to make that change.”