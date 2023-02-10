LARAMIE — The top teams in the loaded Mountain West continue to beat up on one another, but one team has slowly cemented itself as the conference front-runner going into the last month of the regular season.
San Diego State is the only MW team ranked inside the top 25 in the country. The Aztecs fell from No. 22 to No. 25 after a 75-66 loss to Nevada last week but barely held on to their national ranking.
The MW has five teams ranked inside the top 40 of the NCAA NET rankings, and all 11 teams are ranked inside the top 200 in the country. Safe to say, the next month of MW basketball should be a fun one.
1. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
The Aztecs (19-5 overall, 10-2 MW) barely escaped with an impressive 63-61 road win over Utah State on Wednesday to retain the top spot in the conference. SDSU is ranked No. 22 in the NET rankings and has the No. 3 defense (65.5 points allowed per game) and No. 4 offense (74.3 points per game) in the MW. The Aztecs have won six of their past seven games, including a quality win over Boise State and a two-game sweep of Utah State. SDSU will return home to host UNLV at 2 p.m. Saturday in California.
2. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (18-6, 8-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 72-52 blowout loss to SDSU on the road last weekend. The loss dropped Boise State to No. 27 in the NET rankings, but the Broncos still have the No. 1 defense in the conference with an average of 61.2 points allowed per game. Boise State’s three conference losses are all to quality opponents, including Nevada, SDSU and New Mexico. The Broncos will look to improve on their 9-1 record at home this weekend as they host a depleted Wyoming at 6 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.
3. Nevada (Last week: 3)
The Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-3) sit in second place in the MW and No. 31 in the NET rankings after a tight 77-76 win at New Mexico on Tuesday. Nevada has put together a strong three-game winning streak, including wins over SDSU, Air Force and the Lobos, but the team has strange losses on its résumé up to this point, including a 68-62 loss to UNLV last month. The Wolf Pack return home this weekend, hosting Fresno State at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
4. Utah State (Last week: 4)
The Aggies (19-6, 8-4) had a heartbreaking loss this week, falling 63-61 at home to SDSU on Wednesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Utah State, but the team maintained its spot at No. 33 in the NET rankings. The Aggies are No. 2 in the conference offensively at 79.6 points per game but have struggled against quality opponents with an 0-4 record against quad one teams. Utah State will look to bounce back on the road this weekend, facing San Jose State at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
5. New Mexico (Last week: 5)
The Lobos (19-5, 6-5) carried a perfect 13-0 record into conference play but have struggled mightily against quality opponents in the MW. New Mexico has dropped three of its past four games, including a pair of losses to Nevada and a road loss to Utah State. The Lobos are No. 1 in the conference in scoring at 81.8 points per game but sit at No. 9 in defense at 71.7 points allowed per game. New Mexico returns to the court this weekend, facing Air Force at 7 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs.
6. UNLV (Last week: 6)
The Rebels (16-8, 5-7) have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league, losing six of their first seven conference games before winning four of their past five. UNLV moved up to No. 82 in the NET rankings with a win at Wyoming on Wednesday, and sits No. 3 in the conference for offense at 76.1 points per game. The Rebels will travel to face No. 25-ranked SDSU at 2 p.m. Saturday in California.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The Spartans (14-10, 5-6) continue to outplay their preseason expectations and sit sixth in the conference standings and No. 110 in the NET rankings. SJSU has lost four of its last six games, but could still flirt with a potential NIT bid with a strong final month of the season. The Spartans will host Utah State at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
8. Colorado State (Last week: 9)
The Rams (11-14, 3-9) snapped a five-game losing streak with a big 69-53 road win at Air Force on Tuesday. CSU and Wyoming have gone back and forth all season for the worst defense in the conference, with the Rams currently sitting at No. 10 at 71.8 points allowed per game. CSU is ranked No. 125 in the NET rankings going into a bye this weekend. The Rams will return to the court next week, hosting Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Collins.
9. Air Force (Last week: 8)
The Falcons (12-13, 3-9) had a three-game winning streak in conference play, but have dropped their last six games to fall back to the cellar in the MW. Air Force has the fourth-best defense in the conference at 66 points allowed per game, but ranks 10th in offense at 66.4 points per game. The Falcons sit at No. 170 in the NET rankings going into this weekend’s matchup with New Mexico. Air Force hosts the Lobos at 7 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs.
10. Fresno State (Last week: 11)
The Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7) are ranked ahead of Air Force in the NET rankings at No. 168 but have the worst offense in the conference. Fresno State averages just 62 points per game but the team has strung together a modest two-game winning streak after dropping three consecutive games to end the month of January. The Bulldogs will have a tough test this weekend, facing Nevada at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
11. Wyoming (Last week: 10)
The Cowboys (7-16, 2-9) haven’t been able to catch a break all season. After losing star forward Graham Ike and starting point guard Noah Reynolds for the rest of the season due to injuries, UW had three scholarship players leave the program this week to shorten the roster to just seven scholarship players moving forward. UW holds sole possession of last place in the conference along with the worst defense in the MW at 71.9 points allowed per game. The Cowboys are ranked No. 197 in the NET rankings going into a tough matchup this weekend against Boise State. The Broncos will host UW at 6 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.