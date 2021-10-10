AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The University of Wyoming football team suffered its first setback of the season during Saturday’s Mountain West opener at Air Force, as squandered offensive opportunities and had untimely defensive lapses resulted in a 24-14 loss at Falcon Stadium.
The Cowboys climbed back from an early 14-point deficit to tie the game with back-to-back touchdowns just before halftime, but that was all the scoring UW would have – despite three second-half drives into Air Force territory. The loss drops the Pokes to 4-1, while the Falcons improve to 5-1 overall – their best start since 2010 – and 1-1 in conference play.
“We got beat by a good team,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “If you play subpar against a good football team you’re going to get beat, and that’s what happened.”
Air Force dominated the Cowboys for the better part of the first half, jumping out to a 14-0 lead and holding UW to just five total yards through its first four drives. The Pokes appeared to find an answer to the Falcons’ triple-option attack midway through the second quarter, however, forcing three straight punts while allowing 26 yards over the final 9:37 of the half.
The Wyoming offense still didn’t have a first down as it took over inside its three-yard line with less than five minutes left in the quarter, but senior running back Xazavian Valladay quickly changed that. Valladay broke a 74-yard run – the Cowboys’ longest of the season, as well as the Falcons’ longest allowed – on the first play of the drive to bring UW deep into Air Force territory.
A touchdown run by Valladay was overturned on third-and-goal moments later, but junior quarterback Sean Chambers powered in a goal-line sneak on a second effort on the next play to put the Pokes on the board.
UW built off this momentum in its final possession of the half, producing a five-play, 73-yard touchdown drive led by Chambers – who after throwing incompletions on his first seven pass attempts, completed his final three of the half for 60 yards and a touchdown to sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor.
“We fought back in the game and I thought we had some great momentum there,” Bohl said. “There were several plays that ... when we watch the tape, it’s going to make my stomach turn.”
The Cowboys took a page out of Air Force’s playbook on the opening possession of the second half, driving 39 yards on 11 plays while burning 5:05 off the clock. The drive stalled out at the Falcons’ 36-yard line, however, and the Pokes were forced to punt the ball away.
With the Pokes stifling the run game down the stretch of the first half, Air Force tried something new – and Wyoming didn’t have an answer.
After not attempting a pass in the first two quarters, junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels went 4-of-4 for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ first drive out of the break. Micah Davis hauled in a 13-yard catch to put Air Force up 21-14, following three straight catches by Brandon Lewis for 51 yards.
Wyoming started the ensuing drive on a promising note, going 37 yards on eight plays to set up a second-and-eight from the Falcons’ 36-yard line. This scoring opportunity unraveled, however, as a pair of penalties and a five-yard loss on a fumble pushed the Pokes back into a punting situation from their own 44.
The Falcons went back to the air when they took over on offense, finding open receiver after open receiver on their way to a 15-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and took 7:18 off the clock. Daniels completed 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards, while Brad Roberts led all players with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dane Kinamon also found the end zone for the Falcons on the ground.
UW wasn’t out of the contest yet, and drove down to the Air Force 25-yard line in a span of a minute. Facing a fourth-and-10 with just under two minutes remaining and two timeouts left, however, the Cowboys elected not to kick a field goal that could’ve cut the deficit to seven.
Chambers was met with instant pressure in the backfield as he dropped back to pass, and ultimately fumbled on a sack that sealed the win for Air Force.
“At that time I just felt like we were going to try to play for a touchdown, so I was more comfortable with that,” Bohl said of the decision.
Bohl didn’t hide his disappointment following the loss, but did dispel the notion the Cowboys were demoralized after dropping their first game of the season to open league play.
“It was going to be a tough win to get down here,” Bohl said. “It’s not demoralizing, but we’re disappointed we lost.”
Wyoming will look to get back on track next Saturday in Laramie against Fresno State. A kickoff time has yet to be announced for the contest.