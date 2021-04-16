LARAMIE – The Dallas Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Keyshawn Evanta Harris, 18, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tony Evans Jr., a University of Wyoming signee who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Dallas.
Evans, 17, and an additional victim were found inside a room at a Hawthorn Suites Hotel located on Brookriver Drive. Both were taken to a hospital, where Evans later died. According to The Dallas Morning News, the shooting took place at a party inside the room. Harris’ bond has been set at $500,000, per the Dallas County Jail’s database.
Evans signed with the Cowboys in February along with fellow Lancaster High teammate D.Q. James. Evans was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He recorded 21 catches for 465 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
UW football coach Craig Bohl told reporters earlier in the week that he would be attending Evans’ funeral processions with passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Grant. On Thursday, Bohl told media he would be in Dallas over the weekend and reacted to the news of an arrest being made in the case.
“Obviously, everybody’s due their date in court, but a tragic, tragic event,” Bohl said. “I’m glad that they’re beginning to have some closure and moving forward.”
In an interview with WyoSports earlier this week, James described Evans, who was going to be his UW roommate, as a joyful person who was hard-working and always kept his promises.
“He always had a smile on his face,” James said. “There was never a day he didn’t have a smile.”
Redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall was openly emotional Tuesday when discussing Evans’ death, despite having never met him. The fact that Evans won’t be able to enjoy life and grow at Wyoming the way Crall did hit the Cowboys’ captain hard.
“I never got a chance to know him,” Crall said. “It’s hard to talk about. I never knew the kid, but it makes me tear up.
“Once you’re a Cowboy, you’re always a Cowboy, and you’re always in our family. So, I hope his family knows, from our team and the whole state, that he’ll always be one of us. … I hope to see them at a game sometime and be able to connect with them.”