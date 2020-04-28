LARAMIE − When you’ve been around college football for as long as University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl has, things have a funny way of coming full circle.
When UW All-American linebacker Logan Wilson was selected with the first pick of the third round (65th overall) in the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Bohl got a message from one of his old coaching partners: Jim Burrow, who coached with Bohl at Nebraska and North Dakota State. Burrow is the father of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and national champion who the Bengals took with the No. 1 overall pick.
Bohl and Jim Burrow go back a long way. In fact, Bohl has said he remembers Joe Burrow running around the practice fields as a child with his own son, Aaron.
In a way, Bohl and Jim Burrow are connected once again.
“When (Wilson) got drafted, I got a text from Joe Burrow’s father,” Bohl said during a teleconference with reporters Monday. “The Burrow family and Logan’s family are very similar. I think it’s going to be a good fit. And I know Joe was excited about Logan getting picked.”
Wilson was one of two former Cowboys who heard their names called in the NFL draft this past weekend. The other, linebacker Cassh Maluia, was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (204th overall). Along with LSU, Wyoming was the only program to have multiple linebackers selected in the draft. It was the first time since 2017 that UW had multiple players selected.
“I’m hesitant to pound our chest a whole lot, but each year over the last few years, we’ve developed guys more and more … it just so happens that two fell in that same spot,” Bohl said. “I think it speaks well of our program.”
It was no shock that Wilson was drafted, as the Casper product and former Natrona County star had been on the NFL’s radar for the better part of a year. He was the Cowboys’ lone representative at the NFL Combine in February. Bohl said he had heard Wilson’s draft range was anywhere from the late second round to the fourth, meaning the Bengals selecting him 65th overall was “maybe about right.”
Wilson was, of course, sensational as a four-year starter and three-time captain in Laramie, finishing his career with 421 total tackles, including 105 as a senior in 2019. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, given annually to the best linebacker in college football, and was named first team All-Mountain West and was recognized as an All-American by various publications. He was invited to and played in the Senior Bowl, where he collected two tackles.
Maluia, however, was not on most people’s scouting reports, despite his strong play over 38 career starts. The Southern California native was not invited to the NFL Combine, nor did he play in a postseason all-star games. Maluia finished his UW career with 197 total tackles, including 61 as a senior in 2019. He was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection following last season.
However, Maluia made the most of his opportunity at UW’s Pro Day on March 10 in front of representatives from 23 NFL teams, recording 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 33-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 9 feet, 8 inches. Among the NFL clubs in attendance at Pro Day were the Patriots. Bohl said he did not have any conversations with Patriots coach Bill Belichick leading up to Maluia’s selection.
“I think the Pro Day certainly helped,” Bohl said. “New England has always been one of the more thorough clubs. … They select players that teams may or may not have been interested in.”
Aside from Wilson and Maluia, the only other former Cowboy who has received an NFL invitation is cornerback/returner Tyler Hall, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Hall was timed as fast as 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at UW’s Pro Day, and the Southern California native played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl following the season.
Hall was named honorable mention All-Mountain West at both cornerback and returner during his career, posting 74 tackles, 26 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also returned two kickoffs and an interception for touchdowns. His career average of 31.7 yards per kickoff return was highest among all active players in the nation.
“(The Falcons) are getting a really explosive player,” Bohl said of the 5-10, 190-pounder. “He can run like the wind, and he’s explosive.”
Somewhat surprisingly, former safety Alijah Halliburton and kicker Cooper Rothe have not signed with teams yet. Halliburton was named first team All-Mountain West after leading all defensive backs nationally with 130 tackles. Rothe finished his career as UW’s all-time leading scorer with 342 points. He was a 2018 finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best kicker in college football, but was not as consistent as a senior, hitting 15 of 22 field goals after missing just one field goal the previous season.
“Both of them had received a lot of interest,” Bohl said. “We’re in hopes that those guys will pick up an NFL contract.”