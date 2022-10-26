LARAMIE – The Mountain West is slowly starting to work itself on both sides of the conference. Championship contenders begin to dwindle, and teams have started to lag behind as the regular season nears the home stretch.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (5-2 overall, 4-0 Mountain West) have quickly cemented themselves as the title favorites. Boise State continued to roll last weekend with a 19-14 win over Air Force in Colorado Springs. The Broncos overcame nine penalties to remain undefeated in conference play going into this weekend’s home matchup with Colorado State in Idaho.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) have emerged as a serious contender to compete with Boise State for the Mountain Division. UW knocked off Utah State last weekend 28-14, and dominated on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys out-gained the Aggies 529-217 in total yards and were led by running back Titus Swen, who was named the MW offensive player of the week with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wyoming will make the long commute to Honolulu to face Hawaii this weekend.
3. San Jose State (Last week: 4)
The Trojans (4-2, 2-1) traded spots with Air Force, despite not playing last weekend. San Jose State was scheduled to play New Mexico State, but both teams agreed to postpone the game after SJSU’s Camdan McWright died in a traffic crash last week. The Trojans are tied with Fresno State for first place in the West Division and will face Nevada at home this weekend.
4. Air Force (Last week: 3)
The Falcons (5-3, 2-3) are tied with UW for the most overall wins in the MW, but have struggled mightily in conference play, losing to the Cowboys, Utah State and, most recently, Boise State. After a tough stretch where Air Force played eight consecutive games, the Falcons will take a much-needed bye week before returning to the field for their annual matchup with Army on Nov. 5.
5. UNLV (Last week: 5)
The Rebels (4-4, 2-2) have scored the second-most points out of MW teams, but sit at .500 on the season after a 44-21 road loss to Notre Dame last weekend. UNLV was blown out 42-7 by Air Force and 40-7 by San Jose State in back-to-back weeks before traveling to South Bend. The Rebels will look to get back on track with a road matchup against San Diego State this weekend.
6. San Diego State (Last week: 6)
The Aztecs (4-3, 2-1) have won two consecutive conference games, including a 23-7 win over Nevada last weekend. SDSU overcame a sloppy 11-penalty performance against the Wolf Pack to stay in the hunt in the West Division. The Aztecs will return to the field this weekend with a road matchup with Fresno State, which opened as 8½-point favorites.
7. Fresno State (Last week: 7)
The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1) are in a three-way tie with SJSU and SDSU for first place in the West Division. Fresno State is on a two-game winning streak, which includes a 17-10 win over SJSU and a big 41-9 win over New Mexico last weekend. The Bulldogs will host SDSU at home this weekend.
8. Utah State (Last week: 8)
The Aggies (3-5, 2-2) are coming off a tough 28-14 loss to UW last weekend. Utah State has battled injuries all season and was down to its fourth-string quarterback against the Cowboys. The Aggies will take full advantage of a bye week, and should return starting quarterback Cooper Legas when they host New Mexico on Nov. 5.
9. Hawaii (Last week: 9)
The Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 1-2) were staring a 2-1 conference record in the face last weekend before surrendering a touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lose 17-13 to Colorado State. Both of Hawaii’s conference losses have come by less than four points, and it won’t get any easier this weekend. The Warriors will host UW on Saturday in Honolulu.
10. Colorado State (Last week: 12)
Believe it or not, the Rams (2-5, 2-1) stand in third place in the Mountain Division going into this weekend. CSU earned a come-from-behind win over Hawaii last weekend and will now face a tough road matchup with Boise State. The Rams have scored a conference-low 90 points in seven regular-season games.
11. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
The Lobos (2-6, 0-4) have not been very strong this season, dropping five games in a row and six of their past seven. New Mexico will enjoy a bye this weekend before returning to the field against Utah State on Nov. 5 in Logan.
12. Nevada (Last week: 11)
The Wolf Pack (2-6, 0-4) have stumbled out of the gate this conference season, and are on a six-game losing streak. Nevada lost 23-7 to SDSU last weekend and will now face a tough SJSU team on the road this weekend.