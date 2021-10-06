University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers looks for an open receiver as he eludes Connecticut defensive lineman Eric Watts during the Cowboys’ 24-22 victory Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.
University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers winds up to pass during the Cowboys' 45-12 victory over Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Troy Babbitt/UW athletics
LARAMIE – University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers has received national recognition after helping lead the Cowboys to their best start this century following a third consecutive season-ending injury.
Chambers was named one of three new nominees for the 2021 Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year award Tuesday, along with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver. Three student-athletes from all levels of college football are selected as nominees on ten occasions throughout the college football season.
The junior signal-caller from Kerman, California, who had his 2020 campaign ended three plays into the season, has compiled 858 total yards and seven touchdowns while completing over 58% of his passes this year. The Cowboys are 4-0 for the first time since 1996, with Chambers leading five go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter.
A panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated make the nominations. The previously announced nominees are: Terrel Bernard (LB, Baylor); Yohance Burnett (LB, Tulsa); Jack Coan (QB, Notre Dame); Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan); Brian Kearns, Jr. (RB, Stonehill College); John Mitchell (TE, Florida Atlantic); Justyn Ross (Clemson); Avery Samuels (Stetson); and Corey Sutton (Appalachian State).