Quarterback
Levi Williams became the first Wyoming quarterback this season to complete over 50% of his passes in a Mountain West game last week. He also threw two touchdowns in the loss at San Jose State, and had more than 50 yards rushing before a pair of sacks on the final possession. However, he also threw two picks that proved costly in a six-point game. Todd Centeio has shown exponential growth behind center for Colorado State, passing for 1,886 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions, and completing more than 67% of his passes in league play. Centeio is also a legitimate dual threat, something the Cowboys have struggled against this year.
Advantage: Colorado State
Running back
Wyoming senior Xazavian Valladay reminded MW football fans why he’s regarded as one of the top backs in the conference, and arguably the country, last week. Valladay rushed for a season-high 172 yards on 22 attempts, with a 67-yard scamper that kept UW in the contest. Titus Swen also averaged five yards per carry for the Pokes, while Dawaiian McNeeley had an 11-yard run on his only carry. Colorado State has been dangerous itself carrying the ball this year, landing just behind Wyoming with the fourth-ranked rushing attack in the MW. David Bailey leads the Rams with 73.6 yards per game, although he is averaging only 3.8 yards per attempt.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
There’s no denying that Wyoming has struggled to move the ball through the air at times this season, with the Pokes being held below 150 yards passing in each of their past five games. The blame certainly can’t be placed on standout receiver Isaiah Neyor, though. The sophomore ranks third in the conference in yards per catch and touchdown receptions, and would be higher if not for an array of overthrown deep balls during the past month. The Cowboys do take a major hit at wideout, however, with Ayden Eberhardt going down for the year with a knee injury. Colorado State has talented weapons at receiver, but their biggest threat in the passing game is senior tight end Trey McBride. The NFL prospect ranks third among all MW players with 740 yards on 65 receptions.
Advantage: Colorado State
Offensive line
The UW offensive line delivered its most productive performance of conference play last week, as the Cowboys averaged 5.4 yards per carry, while hitting the 400-yard mark for the first time all year. However, back-to-back sacks on the last drive of the game ended any hopes of a potential comeback. CSU has allowed just one less sack than the Pokes this season, but the fact that the Rams boast the No. 4 rushing attack in the league without a true feature back deserves recognition.
Advantage: Push
Defensive line
The Cowboys boast one of the most seasoned defensive line groups in the country, although they’ll be without one of their key veterans – defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who went down with a season-ending injury a couple weeks ago. Colorado State has one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the conference, led by a potential NFL prospect in Scott Patchan, who ranks No. 2 and No. 4 in the MW in sacks and tackles for loss.
Advantage: Colorado State
Linebackers
Dequan Jackson has impressed for the Rams this season, racking up 74 tackles and 23 tackles for loss in eight games. Still, it’s hard for any team to have an advantage over the Pokes at linebacker. UW senior Chad Muma was recently named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
Colorado State is allowing opponents to complete 57.5% of their passes this year, which is slightly lower than the Cowboys. However, the Rams are giving up nearly seven yards per attempt. They've also given up 13 touchdown passes, while recording only five interceptions. Wyoming leads the conference in passing defense by a wide margin, with 30.1 less yards allowed per game than No. 2 Air Force. The only knock on the UW secondary is they have yet to record an interception during MW play.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
Wyoming and CSU are rather evenly matched on special teams, with the greatest disparity coming in the punting game. Ryan Stonehouse ranks among the top punters in the country for the Rams, with 51.3 yards per kick. UW punter Ralph Fawaz has proven his abilities, as well, though, earning his second MW freshman of the week nod for his performance last week.