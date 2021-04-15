LARAMIE – Competition brings out the best in everyone. Even if it results in less playing time on your own plate.
University of Wyoming safeties Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith, a senior and redshirt senior, respectively, both opted to return for an additional season with the Cowboys. The NCAA ruled that all players, including seniors, wouldn’t have the 2020 season count against their eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gandy and Smith excelled as starters last season, filling in for the graduated Alijah Halliburton and sophomore Rome Weber, who opted out of the 2020 campaign. The duo started all six of UW’s games and combined to make 68 tackles.
They helped a pass defense that got off to a rocky start (420 passing yards allowed against Nevada in the opener) eventually right the ship; the Cowboys ended up with the 29th-ranked pass defense in college football, allowing just 202.7 yards per game.
Gandy and Smith are both back for the 2021 season. Also returning is Weber, who rejoined the team for winter workouts, as are sophomore Cameron Murray and junior Miles Williams, who made 13 combined tackles in 2020.
It is all adding up to a potentially interesting battle and rotation on the back end of UW’s stout defense.
And that isn’t a bad thing, according to Gandy.
“Everyone’s taking reps right now. We’re all in spring ball. Nobody’s spot is guaranteed right now,” Gandy said. “We’re just all working, and I feel like it just brings out a different energy. We’re all competing, we’re all working. This is good for the team.”
Weber started 12 games in 2019 and racked up 38 tackles, an interception and four passes defended. He and Halliburton made up one of the best safety tandems in the Mountain West that season; Halliburton finished with a whopping 130 tackles and was a first team All-Mountain West selection.
With both incumbent starters out of the fold last season, Gandy and Smith were asked to step up in a big way. After making a start apiece in their first three seasons, the duo thrived.
Gandy specifically did not look at himself as trying to fill in for or replace Halliburton in 2020. He instead just focused on doing everything he could to improve himself and the defense as a whole.
“My role models when I came in were Dewey (Wingard) and Marcus (Epps), more so. Marcus really took me under his wing, just the work he put in every day. I just followed after him, and just working every day, improving every day,” Gandy said. “That’s all I can do. If I improve every day, it’s going to make the team better, so that’s what I try to do.”
Gandy returned to UW partly because the 2020 season left him and his teammates with a bad taste in their mouths. He is also back in brown and gold because he thinks the 2021 Cowboys can win the Mountain West for the first time in program history.
That journey starts this spring.
“We could blame it on all sorts of things, like COVID and stuff, but we knew we could play better, we knew we could do better,” Gandy said. “We took it personal. We’ve all just been working, just improvement every day.”
Valladay hoping to stay fresh in 2021
Redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay has been a first team All-Mountain West selection each of the last two seasons, but even he is setting more goals for himself. It’s not based in numbers, however. It’s about staying healthy.
Valladay, who rushed for 550 yards in a COVID-19 shortened season, missed 1½ games in 2020 with a knee injury he sustained at UNLV and suffered various maladies in 2019. He’s been beat up at times during his Cowboys career, and, if at all possible, he’s hoping to get past the injury bug in 2021.
That means more time in the training room after practices and games, and being better to his body as a whole. Because, as he says, “the moneymakers are my legs.” And if they don’t stay rested, Valladay can’t be at his best.
“I haven’t been through 12 games without any injuries,” Valladay said. “Definitely one of my biggest goals that I’m trying to focus on is, what can I do to stay better and to stay longer on the field and just be more durable.”
Having graduate transfer Trey Smith, who opted to return for an additional season, should help balance the load for Valladay. Smith rushed for 488 yards (eighth in the Mountain West) and five touchdowns in 2020. Valladay and Smith make up one of the most imposing running back tandems in the conference, if not all of college football.
“Trey’s always been a big help, no matter who’s starting,” Valladay said. “Everything kind of goes hand in hand with me and Trey. I’m just very excited to have him on my side.”