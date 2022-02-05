The University of Wyoming has filled a void on the defensive side of the ball, with Cowboys coach Craig Bohl announcing the hiring of Oscar Giles as defensive run-game coordinator and defensive tackles coach on Tuesday.
Giles comes to Laramie with 22 years of college coaching experience. He replaces longtime UW assistant Pete Kaligis, who held both titles before departing to Washington State in December.
A Texas alum, Giles most recently served as the Longhorns’ defensive line coach from 2017-20. He has also coached at Houston, Louisiana Tech, SMU and Southwest Texas State (now known as Texas State).
“Oscar and I have known each other for 30 years,” Bohl said in a press release. “I tried to recruit him to Wisconsin, but he stayed home and went to Texas. We’ve stayed in touch through the years. I’ve followed his career and admired his work as a defensive line coach and recruiter in the state of Texas. He has an impeccable reputation, and without a question is going to bring great value to our defensive coaching staff.”
Added Giles: “I’m excited to be a part of the Wyoming football family. Coach Bohl has created a culture of winning and developing young men to be great football players and great leaders in their respectful communities. I’m excited about the opportunity to assist in the development of our student-athletes in the defensive line room. Let’s Go!”
Giles served as an assistant coach at Texas on two different staffs that experienced notable success.
His first stint with the Longhorns was under current North Carolina coach Mack Brown from 2005-13, and included a national championship in 2005 and a runner-up finish in 2009. The team won four consecutive bowl games during his second tenure with the team under Tom Herman, with Giles coaching back-to-back Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honorees Poona Ford and Charles Omenihuin in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
“Congratulations to coach Bohl and the Wyoming football program on the hiring of Oscar Giles,” Brown said. “Coach Giles is a longtime friend and had a tremendous impact on our program as an assistant coach at Texas. He is extremely passionate about mentoring young people and his infectious energy was something I was always fond of. Coach Giles brings a wealth of coaching experience to the program and his knowledge, teaching ability and focus on development will certainly make him a key addition to the Cowboys’ staff.”
Giles was a three-year starter and Outland Trophy semifinalist at Texas from 1987-90, earning Associated Press All-Southwest Conference honors and helping the Longhorns win the SWC title his senior year.