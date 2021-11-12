Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Nevada (Last week: 2)
The Wolf Pack returned to the top of the power rankings, but neither of the top two teams did much to separate themselves. Nevada struggled with a .500 San Jose State squad last week, needing a last-second field goal to beat the Spartans. Standout quarterback Carson Strong tossed a pair of interceptions in the near upset.
2. San Diego State (Last week: 3)
The Aztecs come in just below Nevada in this week’s rankings, but they’ll have a chance to change that when the two teams meet Saturday. San Diego State is coming off a 17-10 scare at the hands of a 4-6 Hawaii team, during which it was held to an average of 3.8 yards per play.
3. Boise State (Last week: 5)
Boise State’s roller coaster of a season continued last week with a 40-14 thrashing of then-ranked Fresno State. The Broncos are still one win away from becoming bowl eligible, but one of the league’s least productive rushing attacks spurred reason for optimism with a 187-yard performance against the Bulldogs.
4. Utah State (Last week: 6)
For the Aggies, the path to the MW title game is simple: win and they’re in. Utah State holds a one-game lead in the Mountain Division over Air Force and Boise State with three games left in the regular season. A loss during this stretch could set up several tiebreaker scenarios, with the Aggies having lost to Boise State, but beaten Air Force – which defeated the Broncos. They face a pair of teams looking to become bowl eligible the next two weeks in San Jose State and Wyoming.
5. Fresno State (Last week: 1)
Fresno State seems to have moved up and down the rankings more than any other team this season. The Bulldogs moved back into the Top 25 after shutting out Wyoming and beating top West Division contenders Nevada and SDSU in a span of three weeks. They came crashing back down to earth last week, however, in an ugly 40-14 home loss to Boise State.
6. Air Force (Last week: 4)
The Falcons will be looking to get back on track after back-to-back close losses to SDSU and Army as they head up the road to Fort Collins for a showdown with a reeling Colorado State squad. Air Force will need some help to reach the conference championship game, but it’s still very much in the mix with three games remaining.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The return of senior quarterback Nick Starkel almost sparked an upset victory last week against Nevada. SJSU erased a 10-point second-half deficit, tying the game on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes. The Spartans ultimately weren’t able to steal a road win, though, and will now need to beat one of two conference title contenders to become bowl eligible.
8. Wyoming (Last week: 11)
The Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak in convincing fashion last week, throttling Colorado State 31-17 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. UW – which has found the end zone in seven straight quarters following an 11-quarter touchdown drought – rushed for a season-high 385 yards, with two players posting career-bests on the ground.
9. Colorado State (Last week: 8)
Colorado State’s tailspin continued against its biggest rival last week, and there are no guarantees it will end anytime soon. The Rams have lost three consecutive games as they head into a three-game stretch that includes two teams in the conference title hunt. Senior tight end Trey McBride is a matchup nightmare, with 74 catches for 838 yards on the year. However, he only has one touchdown grab, a byproduct of CSU’s refusal to look his way in the red zone.
10. Hawaii (Last week: 9)
Hawaii’s season would look much different if two close losses went the other way – falling 17-13 to SJSU on Sept. 18, and coming up a touchdown short against SDSU last week. Nonetheless, the Rainbow Warriors are 4-6 with two games remaining, needing to win two out of three to become bowl eligible. Saturday’s game at UNLV – which picked up its first victory of the year last week against New Mexico – feels like a must-win to keep these hopes alive.
11. UNLV (Last week: 12)
The Rebels avoided the possibility of a second consecutive winless season with a 31-17 victory over fellow MW bottom-dweller New Mexico last week. Kyle Williams shined for UNLV in the win, hauling in seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
The Lobos had two weeks to enjoy their 14-3 win over Wyoming, but the honeymoon ended when UNLV rolled into town last weekend. New Mexico was shut out in the second half of a 31-17 loss to a team that hadn’t won a game since 2019. It’s difficult to imagine the Lobos picking up another win this year, with their final three opponents a combined 11-5 in league play.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.