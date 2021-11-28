LARAMIE – A week removed from dismantling Mountain Division champion Utah State by 27 points, the University of Wyoming football team got back to the trademark inconsistency that has plagued its 2021 season.
The Cowboys were thoroughly dominated by a Hawaii team that entered the game at 2-5 in Mountain West play, falling 38-14 in Saturday’s regular-season finale at War Memorial Stadium.
“They beat us in all three phases,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “One time I heard Lou Holtz say you bring a different team to the stadium every Saturday. Most of the time I disagree with Lou Holtz on a lot of things, but today I probably agree with him.
“I don’t know if it was our worst performance, but it seemed out-of-step considering where we have been. I have to take a look at myself and say, ‘What kind of things did we do?’”
The onslaught started shortly after kickoff, as the Rainbow Warriors (6-7 overall, 3-5 MW) opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive – capped with an eight-yard run by junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. They rattled off drives of 64 and 77 yards on their next two possessions, with Calvin Turner Jr. rushing for a two-yard score and Steven Fiso hauling in a 19-yard pass from Cordeiro to put Hawaii up 21-0 at the 12:39 mark of the second quarter.
The Warriors added a field goal a few minutes later, but UW (6-6, 2-6) gained some momentum with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive – finished off with a four-yard run by Titus Swen – near the end of the half.
Hawaii seemed content to take a 17-point lead into the break after Cordeiro took a five-yard loss on second down, but a 16-yard scamper by sophomore running back Dae Dae Hunter changed those plans.
On the next play, Cordeiro heaved a Hail Mary into the end zone as the clock expired, and Jared Smart pulled down the 50-yard pass amid a swarm of UW defenders to stretch the Warriors’ lead to 31-7.
“That caused the momentum to shift, especially because we were going into the half,” senior cornerback Azizi Hearn said. “We needed to end off on that touchdown or a stop, and just get to the locker room and check the game plan over. That kind of threw everybody off I felt like ... but it happens. The big part was about our response after that.”
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their response after the break wasn’t enough to make up for the hole they’d dug themselves in throughout the first two quarters.
UW showed improvement on both sides of the ball initially, out-gaining Hawaii 122-79 in the third quarter after the Warriors won the total yardage battle 312-129 in the first half.
The Pokes were able to cut the deficit down to 17 with just over a minute left in the quarter on a 30-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Levi Williams to sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor, as the defense opened the second half with three consecutive stops.
UW didn’t score again, however, with Cordeiro putting the game away for good on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Fiso with 6:27 remaining.
Cordeiro completed 19 of 31 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while adding a game-high 86 yards and a score on the ground.
“It’s almost a different look,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said of Cordeiro’s mobility. “It’s difficult to replicate quarterback running – especially scrambling in the pocket, when in practice we aren’t allowed to really tackle the quarterback. It’s just a different look that we don’t always get ... He was an athletic quarterback today and he made the plays.”
Williams was 15-of-24 for 161 yards and a touchdown, while leading the Cowboys with 43 yards on nine carries. Overall, though, UW wasn’t able to find offensive consistency outside of its two scoring drives.
The Pokes were held to an average of 4.6 yards per play, with their running backs compiling just 61 yards on 25 carries.
“We meandered around probably the whole first quarter, trying to find any groove at all,” Bohl said. “We thought we’d be able to get some push with the running game, and I thought their defensive line negated everything we did up front. There wasn’t a time when we were running a power play where we got some movement, and that made it really difficult for us.
“We created way too many third down-and-long plays, and that’s a major issue. I knew they were going to be stout up front, (but) I thought we would be able to knock them off the ball more than we did. Maybe that was a false sense of security after last week.”
Saturday marked the end of UW’s regular season. The Cowboys will now wait to see if they receive an invitation to a bowl game next month.