Cowboys contributors continue to enter transfer portal
By Josh Criswell
LARAMIE – Just two days into the offseason, the transfer portal has already hit the University of Wyoming football team hard.
Junior safety Rome Weber and senior defensive end Victor Jones, both of whom started several games for the Cowboys this season, announced they would be transferring Thursday morning. Junior quarterback Sean Chambers followed suit in the afternoon, leaving UW with only one signal-caller – redshirt freshman Gavin Beerup, who appeared in two games during the 2020 season – with any college experience at the position.
Starting quarterback Levi Williams, All-Mountain West receiver Isaiah Neyor and junior safety Cameron Murray entered the portal Wednesday.
Weber had 41 tackles, 34 solo stops, one forced fumble and three pass breakups in 2021, with his deflection on a two-point attempt in the final seconds against UConn sealing a UW victory. Jones finished the year with 24 tackles, 16 solo stops, 3½ sacks, 4½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.
Chambers, who entered the season as the starter for the Pokes, completed 50.8% of his passes for 1,125 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions this year. He also added 198 yards and two scores on the ground. Chambers was replaced by Williams following the seventh game of the year, and ended his Wyoming career with a 13-6 record as a starter.
Below is the full list of Wyoming players who have announced their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season:
Levi Williams, sophomore quarterback
Sean Chambers, junior quarterback
Isaiah Neyor, sophomore receiver
Victor Jones, senior defensive end
Keyon Blankenbaker, senior nickelback
Rome Weber, junior safety
Cameron Murray, junior safety
