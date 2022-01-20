University of Wyoming redshirt freshman defensive end Jaylen Pate, right, rushes Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro during the Cowboys’ 31-7 victory over the Rainbow Warriors on Oct. 30, 2020 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming lost an experienced piece of its defensive front this week, with Jaylen Pate entering the transfer portal Wednesday.
Pate, who enters the portal as a graduate transfer, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The defensive end from Chicago recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks in 16 games for the Cowboys. He started all six games during the 2020 season.
Pate is the second Wyoming defensive end to enter the transfer portal this offseason, with Victor Jones departing as well. The Pokes also lose team captain Garrett Crall, who exhausted his eligibility.
Solomon Byrd, who recorded 37 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and two pass breakups as a junior in 2021, is UW’s most experienced returner at the position.
Below is the full list of Wyoming players to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season:
Levi Williams, sophomore quarterback
Sean Chambers, junior quarterback
Xazavian Valladay, senior running back
Isaiah Neyor, sophomore receiver
Victor Jones, senior defensive end
Jaylen Pate, sophomore defensive end
Keyon Blankenbaker, senior nickelback
C.J. Coldon, junior cornerback
Azizi Hearn, senior cornerback
Rome Weber, junior safety
Cameron Murray, junior safety
UW signs five transfers
With classes getting underway this week, the Cowboys announced the official signings of four FBS transfers and one junior college prospect Wednesday afternoon.
The arrival of Deron Harrell, a senior cornerback from Wisconsin, was the only new revelation from the announcement. Ole Miss junior cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, Utah State junior quarterback Andrew Peasley, Michigan State sophomore linebacker Cole DeMarzo and Snow College sophomore quarterback Evan Svoboda also signed with the Pokes after previously announcing their commitments.
Harrell – who missed last season with a leg injury – appeared in 22 games with nine starts for the Badgers, recording 26 tackles and eight pass breakups. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Denver East High School in 2016.