Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Nevada (Last week: 1)
Nevada continued its run of dominance with a 17-point win over a Hawaii team that upset fellow MW contender Fresno State earlier this month. After falling to Kansas State on Sept. 18, the Wolf Pack have defeated their past three opponents by 54 combined points.
2. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
San Diego State is the only undefeated team left in the conference, but the Aztecs’ recent struggles keep them just a notch below Nevada. SDSU needed overtime to defeat San Jose State, despite the Spartans being without starting quarterback Nick Starkel. The Aztecs face Air Force this weekend in what could amount to a battle for the top spot in the rankings.
3. Air Force (Last week: 3)
Air Force has looked like arguably the best team in the conference ever since its puzzling 49-45 loss to Utah State, winning four straight games – including a 24-17 win at Boise State last weekend. The Falcons have their toughest test to date Saturday, with SDSU coming to town.
4. Fresno State (Last week: 5)
Fresno State rebounded from its first setback of league play in convincing fashion, becoming the first team to shut out Wyoming in more than a decade. There were areas of concern in the 17-0 win, however, primarily the fact Jake Haener and the Bulldogs’ high-powered passing attack was held to less than 100 yards. Fresno State has an opportunity for a pair of statement games during the next two Saturdays, with Nevada and San Diego State coming up next on the schedule.
5. Colorado State (Last week: 6)
Left for dead after a pair of embarrassing losses to start the season, Colorado State has rallied to win three of its past four games by double digits – with the only defeat in this span coming at No. 11-ranked Iowa on Sept. 25. Todd Centeio has been efficient for the Rams behind center during back-to-back wins, completing 73% of his passes for 521 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
6. Boise State (Last week: 4)
Boise State appears to be a far cry from the Mountain Division favorite it entered the season as. Coming off a 26-17 win on the road over then-No. 10 Brigham Young, the Broncos had an opportunity to capitalize on momentum last week. Instead, they lost by a touchdown at home to Air Force to fall to 1-2 in MW play.
7. Utah State (Last week: 10)
After consecutive double-digit losses to Boise State and BYU, Utah State got back in the win column last week – squeaking past winless UNLV 28-24. Regardless of recent struggles, though, the Aggies’ upset win over Air Force earlier this year is looking better each week.
8. Wyoming (Last week: 7)
Wyoming continues to slide down the rankings following another forgettable offensive performance. The Cowboys turned the ball over five times in a shutout loss to Fresno State, and have failed to score on their past eight trips into opposing territory. However, it’s not all negative for the Pokes, with their defense emerging as one of the most stingy in the MW over the first two months of the season.
9. Hawaii (Last week: 8)
Hawaii was unable to build off its Top 25 win over Fresno State last week, but that’s as much a byproduct of Nevada’s talent as it is an indictment on the Rainbow Warriors. They have a pair of winnable games coming up against New Mexico State and Utah State, and a 2-0 stretch here would put them one win away from bowl eligibility.
10. San Jose State (Last week: 9)
The San Jose State freefall rolled on last weekend. The Spartans fell 19-13 to SDSU – marking their third loss in four games, with the only win coming against a New Mexico State squad that’s ranked second-to-last in ESPN’s College Football Power Index. If they gift UNLV its first win of the season Saturday, they could very well end up at the bottom of next week’s rankings.
11. UNLV (Last week: 11)
They say close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but there’s something to be said about UNLV’s competitiveness as of late. Following an atrocious start that included a loss to an FCS team and a pair of defeats by a combined 72 points, the Rebels have played their past three opponents to within a touchdown – including Fresno State and No. 24-ranked UTSA.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
New Mexico has lost its past three games, all against MW competition, by an average of 27 points. Granted, these struggles have come against top contenders in Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State. Will the Lobos show signs of life this weekend against a Wyoming team that’s coming off back-to-back double-digit losses of its own?