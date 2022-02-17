Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl talks with an official during a review against Kent State during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming won 52-38. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
The Mountain West and its member schools announced their 2022 football schedules Wednesday afternoon, with the University of Wyoming set to open the season during week zero.
UW will kick off its 2022 campaign Aug. 27 at Illinois, before playing four of its next five games at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys' home opener is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Tulsa.
Wyoming will stay at home the next two weeks, facing Northern Colorado on Sept. 10 and opening MW play Sept. 17 against Air Force. The Pokes will close out their nonconference slate Sept. 24 at Brigham Young, in what will be the 79th meeting between the former WAC rivals, and first since the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
The Cowboys will return home to face San Jose State on Oct. 1, before heading to New Mexico for their first road test of league play on Oct. 8. They’ll have byes in two of the next four weeks, with a home game against reigning MW champion Utah State on Oct. 22 and road matchup at Hawaii on Oct. 29 in between.
UW will return from its second break Nov. 12 at Colorado State, in what will be new CSU coach Jay Norvell's first Border War. The Pokes are set to close out their home slate Nov. 19 against Boise State, before wrapping up the regular season Nov. 26 at Fresno State.
The Mountain West championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3. Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.