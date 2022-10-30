University of Wyoming Oluwaseyi Omotosho, right, tackles Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager during the first half against Hawaii on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Clarence T.C. Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley, right, celebrates with running back Dawaiian McNeely after a touchdown during the first half against Hawaii on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Clarence T.C. Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley, right, breaks free for a touchdown during the first half against Hawaii on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Clarence T.C. Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Troy Babbitt
For the second consecutive week, the University of Wyoming football team came away with a traveling trophy to put in the glass case in Laramie.
The Cowboys held off a late comeback attempt from Hawaii to secure a 27-20 win on the road Saturday night in Honolulu. The win puts UW at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play with three games left in the regular season.
For the second straight week, the Cowboys gashed the opponent's defense for over 300 rushing yards. It was the first time in Craig Bohl's nine seasons in Laramie his team has rushed for 300 yards in back-to-back weeks.
D.Q. James led the backfield with 14 carries for 179 yards against the Rainbow Warriors. Quarterback Andrew Peasley added 71 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Dawaiian McNeely rushed four times for 81 yards and a score, most of which came on a huge 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
