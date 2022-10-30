For the second consecutive week, the University of Wyoming football team came away with a traveling trophy to put in its glass case in Laramie. 

The Cowboys held off a late comeback attempt from Hawaii to secure a 27-20 win on the road Saturday night in Honolulu. The win puts UW at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play with three games left in the regular season.

