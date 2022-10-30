For the second consecutive week, the University of Wyoming football team came away with a traveling trophy to put in its glass case in Laramie.
The Cowboys held off a late comeback attempt from Hawaii to secure a 27-20 win on the road Saturday night in Honolulu. The win puts UW at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play with three games left in the regular season.
"It was a great team win and we're excited about it," coach Craig Bohl said. "It was a hard win."
Saturday was Bohl's first career victory in Hawaii since joining UW in 2014. He was previously 0-2 playing in Honolulu.
The Cowboys gashed their opponent for over 300 rushing yards for the second straight game. It was the first time in Bohl's nine seasons his team has rushed for 300 yards in back-to-back weeks.
D.Q. James led the backfield with 14 carries for 179 yards against the Rainbow Warriors. Quarterback Andrew Peasley added 71 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Dawaiian McNeely rushed four times for 81 yards and a score, the majority of which came on a huge 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Starting running back Titus Swen went down in the first quarter and is in concussion protocol, Bohl said. He finished the game with five carries for 14 yards.
"It was kind of running backs by committee," Bohl said. "Those guys saw some field and set some cuts up. I do think we did some dominant jobs blocking up front, but those backs are really making a lot of big plays with their legs.
"Obviously I think we had about 358 yards total rushing tonight. You're going to win a lot of games when you're able to do that."
Game summary
The Cowboys came out of the gate slow and struggled in the first quarter on both sides of the ball. After both teams traded punts, the Rainbow Warriors put together a 13-play, 67-yard drive that was capped with a 22-yard touchdown pass on a screen from quarterback Brayden Schager to running back Dedrick Parson.
UW's second offensive drive stalled and ended with a punt to give Hawaii the ball back with a 7-0 lead. On the Warriors' third drive, nickleback Wrook Brown intercepted a pass and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown but the play was called back because of a roughing the passer call on linebacker Cole DeMarzo.
DeMarzo looked to be blocked into the quarterback by a Hawaii offensive lineman but the Warriors maintained possession of the ball after the penalty call.
"That was a pick-six and was going to change the momentum of the game," Bohl said. "What we were told was that our player hit the passer late. I mentioned that he was pushed into the passer and they couldn't get clarification on that so we moved on.
"I thought our team really responded well because that was a big, big swing of momentum and we stayed in the fight."
On the same drive, Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley missed a 36-yard field goal to keep the score at 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Uw's next offensive drive didn't last long. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Peasley overthrew tight end Parker Christensen and was intercepted to set Hawaii up at the Cowboys' 30-yard line.
Seven plays later, the Warriors extended their lead to 10-0 with a 29-yard field goal from Shipley with 11:37 left in the second quarter.
After starting the game with two punts and an interception on its first three offensive drives, UW burst out strong with a four-play drive for 75 yards and a touchdown. After big plays from James on the ground and wide receiver Joshua Cobbs in the air, Peasley found a gap right through the middle of the Warriors' defense for a 35-yard rushing touchdown to make it 10-7 with 9:46 left in the first half.
The UW defense forced a quick Hawaii punt on its next drive but Peasley was intercepted for a second time by defensive back Peter Manuma. The Cowboys' defense stepped up and force a Hawaii three-and-out on its next drive to mitigate the damage of UW's second turnover of the half.
John Hoyland, who went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in field goals made in the country, tied the game for the Cowboys with a 34-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the second quarter. Both teams had opportunities to put points up before halftime but the scored remained 10-10 going into the break.
The Cowboys looked much stronger in all facets in the second half. Hoyland gave UW its first lead of the game with a 38-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to put the Cowboys up 13-10.
Hawaii responded with a 13-play, 76-yard drive that ended in a 20-yard field goal by Shipley to tie the game 13-13 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
The two offenses traded a pair of punts before UW jumped out to a 20-13 lead with a 61-yard touchdown run by McNeely early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys' defense forced a turnover on downs on Hawaii's next drive to keep their touchdown lead.
UW chewed up over 5 minutes of clock with a nine-play drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Peasley to put the Cowboys up 28-14 with 5:08 left in fourth quarter. But the game was far from over.
Hawaii stormed down the field with a 75-yard drive in nine plays and scored with 2:32 left on the clock with a 20-yard pass from Schager to Zion Bowens to make it 28-21. The score gave the Warriors the opportunity to kick an onside kick after the successful extra point.
Hawaii nearly recovered the kick after the ball bounced off of wide receiver Wyatt Wieland's face mask but Ryan Marquez pounced on it to give the Cowboys possession. Two rush plays and one Peasley kneel later, UW walked off the field with the Paniolo Trophy in hand.
"Being a big part of this game and being able to get (the trophy) back felt really good," defensive back Cameron Stone said. "There's a lot of emotions there, but we want all the trophies."
Stone finished the game with three pass deflection, two of which came on crucial third-down stops. The Cowboys' defense held the Warriors to a 6 of 17 clip (35%) on third down.
"Obviously that was a huge difference," Bohl said. "There were several times where we forced them into punting situations and then a couple times on fourth down where we came up with stops as well. A couple of them were third down and shorts so we're really pleased with that and we're going to build on that."
UW has sole possession of second place in the MW's Mountain Division. The Cowboys trail only Boise State (6-2, 5-0), who beat Colorado State 49-10 at home Saturday.
UW's fate rests in its own hands. While the Cowboys even being considered a championship contender this late in the season is a surprise to some, not everybody is shocked.
"We knew we had it in us," Stone said. "We also knew that people had their doubts. People are going to have their opinions and but no one knows what goes on in the locker room. We knew who we were and what we're capable of and we're going to keep going."
Bohl hasn't decided if the Paniolo Trophy will rest next to Jim Bridger's Rifle on UW's campus. The Cowboys earned back the traveling rifle trophy with Utah State with a 28-14 win at home last weekend.
"Maybe in my younger days I'd probably pick it up, but I let D.Q. do that," Bohl said. "It's a beautiful trophy."
Rushing dominance again
Out of the Cowboys' 441 total yards of offense, 365 of them came on the ground.
Peasley was held to just 7 of 15 passing for 76 yards and two interceptions. But the veteran signal caller made up for it on the ground with two rushing scores.
For the second straight week, UW's win was earned in the trenches. The Cowboys have combined for 695 yards in their last two games, including 299 yards from James alone.
A handful of players went down with injuries in Honolulu. Offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Eric Abojei both left the game at different points and will be monitored going into the UW's bye this week, Bohl said.
The Cowboys will have two weeks to prepare for their third and final trophy-game of the regular season. UW will travel to play Colorado State on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins.
"We're going to enjoy this win tonight," Bohl said. We knew it was going to be a hard win and we preached to our guys to be 1-0, but there's no denying this next game is a huge football game for our whole program."
Saturday's win in Honolulu made the Cowboys bowl eligible, but that was never the end goal for this year's team, Stone said.
"We're not really worried about a bowl game right now," Stone said. "We have our mind set on one goal and that's a conference championship. If the bowl happens, the bowl happens. We want the conference championship."