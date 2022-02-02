LARAMIE – Three high school seniors made their commitments to the University of Wyoming official as the second national signing day got underway, including the Cowboys’ highest-rated signee of the recruiting service era.
DeShawn Woods, a four-star offensive lineman who was initially committed to Missouri, signed his national letter of intent to play for the Pokes on Wednesday morning. The Omaha, Nebraska, product is UW’s highest-ranked signee ever, according to 247sports, which tracks recruiting rankings back to 2000.
The Cowboys also announced the signings of offensive lineman Luke Sandy and long snapper Carson York, as well as safety TJ Urban, who has enrolled at Wyoming after playing at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School last season.
“We had signed the majority of the class with the early signing date, so this signing date was going to be addressing a couple specific needs we knew we were going to have,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Then, if there was a player or two that rose significantly above what we call the line ... in the old days of 16mm film, I would call him a 16-framer — you put on 16 frames of film, and you say that guy is going to change a program — then we would go ahead and pursue somebody like that.”
Woods is the “16-framer” Bohl referenced.
According to Rivals.com, he is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Nebraska and the No. 14 offensive guard in the nation. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, in addition to making the first team for both the Lincoln Journal-Star Nebraska Super State Team and the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Team for all classifications.
A standout at Omaha Central, Woods was also recruited by Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M.
“The stars kind of aligned right,” Bohl said. “We didn't stumble upon him; we've known about him for a long time. We knew he hadn't signed with Missouri, and we circled back around and started runouts on where he was at academically and what he was really looking for. That's how the stars aligned, so we're pleased about having him in our signing class.”
With the additions of Woods and Sandy, Wyoming has now signed six offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. The Cowboys lost four veteran contributors from this position group during the offseason as a result of players exhausting their eligibility, retiring or pursuing opportunities in the NFL.
Sandy earned Class 5A second-team all-state honors on the offensive and defensive line as a senior at Legend High, which is where 2021 Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma starred before joining the Pokes. The Elizabeth, Colorado, product helped his team to an 11-2 record and a state semifinal appearance in 2021, recording 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Although Sandy saw action on both sides of the ball in high school, he is expected to play exclusively on the offensive line at UW. He will be a preferred walk-on for the Cowboys.
“His family has a farm and ranch probably 30 miles outside of Denver, and he wanted to go to a school where he could execute his football skills,” Bohl said. “He's a wrestler, and he's very competitive, so we're excited about Luke.”
The arrival of York will provide the luxury of depth at long snapper, after the Cowboys lost starter Read Sunn to a season-ending injury in fall camp last year.
York is a five-star prospect and the No. 9 long snapper in his class, according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps. He also played outside linebacker and was an academic all-district selection as a senior at Rock Hill High in Frisco. His brother, Cade, is an All-SEC kicker at LSU.
“Carson had played some linebacker, so I loved the fact that he can not only snap, but he could run and cover,” Bohl said. “He was very accurate, and he had ice running through his veins. His brother is a place kicker at LSU, and his sister, I think, was a soccer player at Mississippi State, and that all kind of lends itself into a very athletic family. There were some tie-ins he had — he knew a couple of our players — and had a great visit.”
With Wednesday’s additions, the Cowboys have signed 18 high school prospects in the Class of 2022. Wyoming and other Division I programs have until April 1 to sign student-athletes that will be eligible next season.