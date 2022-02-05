LARAMIE – Linebacker Chad Muma will represent the University of Wyoming this afternoon, as some of the top NFL draft prospects in the country showcase their talents.
The Butkus Award finalist will play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be televised live on NFL Network.
Muma will play on the National Team, which is being coached by the New York Jets’ coaching staff. His teammates include several fellow Mountain West standouts in Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, tight end Cole Turner and receiver Romeo Doubs, Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.
The American Team will be coached by the Detroit Lions’ staff, and will include a pair of San Diego State Aztecs in defensive lineman Cameron Thomas and tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Muma received second-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Focus in 2021, in addition to earning a third-team nod from the Associated Press. He was one of only six finalists for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker, and was one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, recognizing the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. He was also selected first-team All-MW for the second consecutive year.
The Lone Tree, Colorado native ranked No. 3 in the nation in solo tackles (6.5) and No. 4 in total tackles (10.9 per game) per game during his senior year. He also tied for second in the nation with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, and recorded double-digit tackles in 11 of 13 games.
Muma was credited with 142 tackles last season, the fourth-highest single-season total in school history, and totaled 267 tackles during his UW career. He is the 29th former Cowboy to play in the Senior Bowl at the conclusion of his college career.
Below is the full list of Wyoming players to participate in the Senior Bowl:
1951 – Eddie Talboom, RB/K
1957 – Jim Crawford, RB
1961 – Jerry Hill, RB
1962 – Bob Bisacre, RB
1968 – Paul Toscano, QB
1968 – Jim Kiick, RB
1969 – Dennis Devlin, DB
1969 – Jim House, LB
1976 – Aaron Kyle, DB
1976 – Lawrence Gaines, RB
1980 – Mike Smith, P
1980 – Danny Pittman, WR
1985 – Rick Donnelly, P
1985 – Jay Novacek, TE
1986 – Allyn Griffin, WR
1990 – Craig Schlichting, DL
1991 – Mitch Donahue, DL
1992 – Doug Rigby, DL
1994 – Ryan Yarborough, WR
1997 – Steve Scifres, OL
1998 – Cory Wedel, K
1998 – Rob Bohlinger, OL
2006 – Deric Yaussi, K
2014 – Marqueston Huff, DB
2014 – Robert Herron, WR
2018 – Josh Allen, QB
2019 – Carl Granderson, DL
2020 – Logan Wilson, LB
2022 – Chad Muma, LB