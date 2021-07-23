CHEYENNE – After being voted to finish second in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division by the media in Wednesday’s preseason poll, the University of Wyoming football team wants to prove that’s not a mistake.
The Cowboys finished behind only Boise State in total points and garnered two first-place votes, with the remaining 23 going to the Broncos.
That high expectation from others adds a little more motivation for the Cowboys.
“It kinda gives us more fuel just because us, as a team, see ourselves winning the Mountain West, in reality,” junior linebacker Chad Muma told local reporters from media day in Las Vegas on Thursday. “So, seeing us slotted at No. 2 gives us that extra fuel that we might need to prove everyone wrong and that we are at the top of the Mountain West, and that’s how we think we’ll be able to play this year.”
Xazavian Valladay sees it no differently, in that the Pokes have an opportunity to take the league by storm this season and turn even more heads. But there’s still some work to be done.
“I would say we’ll open a lot more eyes because there’s a lot of people I feel that sleep on us and have their own opinion,” the junior running back said. “Seeing that definitely fuels our fire and tells us to not be complacent and that we have a lot of work to do and more to prove.”
There were only two players from the Cowboys’ roster that entered the transfer portal since last season, according to Bill Connelly of ESPN. That ties with Army and the Air Force Academy as the lowest total in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Within a period of transfers and change in college athletics, especially in the realm of name, image and likeness, that number says a lot about the belief in the program.
“It speaks a lot to our culture that we have at Wyoming, what our coaches are doing for us and Coach Bohl’s message to us,” Muma said. “We maybe say it a lot, but we ‘Ride for the Brand’ … having those mindsets and the bond that we have as a team is something that allows us to all stick together and play for each other.”
That bond is especially strong on a defense that’s returning all 11 of its starters. There are also a few returning players who opted out of last season, including Solomon Byrd and Rome Weber, who will provide some crucial depth.
Because of opt-outs, there were opportunities for younger players to gain experience during the shortened 2020 season. That campaign has been swept under the rug, but the experience that came from it will only be beneficial this year.
“It can get more comfortable out there, knowing that that guy is going to do his job and I can do my job and we all have each other’s back,” Muma said. “So I think that’s going to be huge for this upcoming year, just that we have so many guys coming back and so much experience out there.”
The experience, depth and belief are a few reasons UW could secure the first MW title in program history this season.
As fall camp approaches, expectations for the Cowboys are high – from all angles. Everything just needs to fall into place.
“This Wyoming team, we definitely have a lot of talent and can definitely do something that Wyoming’s never done here before, but it’s going to come down to the guys that are really buying in,” Valladay said. “Everything goes hand in hand, and if we can control the things we can control and keep producing and making great accomplishments ... I feel like we’ll be in a great position to be successful this year.”
Three Cowboys voted All-MW
Muma and Valladay were joined by junior offensive lineman Keegan Cryder as selections on the 2021 MW preseason all-conference team.
Valladay was selected first team all-conference in 2019 and 2020, after leading the conference in rushing both seasons and ranking 17th and 18th in the nation, respectively. Cryder was a first team All-MW pick following last season, along with Muma. It was the Muma’s first All-MW honor.
Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong was voted as the preseason offensive player of the year and San Jose State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall was named defensive player of the year. Savon Scarver, a senior kick returner from Utah State, was voted as special teams player of the year.