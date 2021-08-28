LARAMIE – It’s been nearly two decades since University of Wyoming and Montana State met on the football field, but there’s an abundance of familiarity swirling around next weekend’s season opener.
The Cowboys are set to open their 2021 campaign Sept. 4 against MSU, an FCS playoff contender led by longtime UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen.
Vigen left the Pokes to take his first career head coaching job in February after seven seasons leading the UW offense, and 18 years working under UW coach Craig Bohl. Now, the longtime assistant is coming back to Laramie, as the Cowboys square off against the Bobcats for the first time since 2003.
“There are a lot of common themes,” Bohl said. “Brent Vigen is like a brother or son to me, and (his wife) Molly has the same birthdate that I do. I’m really happy for them, but I’m sure Brent would say the same thing, it’s about our players ... But we are familiar with them, and Brent coached (UW quarterback) Sean (Chambers) for I don’t know how many years. They know all the nuances, and it should be a heck of a ball game.”
Rested up
While most FCS teams are gearing up for the wear-and-tear of playing two seasons in a span of less than 12 months, MSU doesn’t have such an issue.
The Bobcats opted out of an unprecedented spring season, and as a result, haven’t played a game since 2019. They went 11-4 that season, winning a pair of playoff games before falling to eventual national champion and No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
MSU brings back more than a dozen starters, including four preseason HERO Sports FCS All-Americans: linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive end Amandre Williams, running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd. With nearly two years having passed since the Bobcats’ last game, though, the Cowboys don’t have much game film on their opponent to prepare with.
“We’re doing our best with personnel, (because) we have very limited film,” UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “It’s interesting. Coach Bohl’s defensive tree of coaches is out there, and we’re all pretty close from the days back at North Dakota State. So we’re relying more on philosophy, system, what Brent would want the defense to look like, more than we are studying their film right now.
“We’re really focused on looking at a few things that have come up in the past, and then trying to prepare the kids for the looks more than we are personnel.”
New man on campus
Despite having a plethora of returners, perhaps the most intriguing player on MSU’s roster is newcomer quarterback Matthew McKay.
McKay, an North Carolina State transfer, passed for 910 yards and three touchdowns in six games in 2019 as a member of the Wolfpack. He also rushed for 63 yards and four scores in this limited action, showcasing the dual-threat abilities that helped him secure the starting job over returning starter Tucker Rovig, among others.
“I’ve just been staying on my fundamentals, trying to stay sharp with that because that’s where accuracy comes from,” McKay told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle earlier this week. “I’ve seen improvement, but I can definitely improve for sure.”
Second-year UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel acknowledges that McKay is a talented player, and one that the Cowboys will need to account for. He says the key for UW, however, is to focus on the fundamentals and playing within the structure of the defense.
“You have to play your style,” Sawvel said. “He’s a solid athlete that does some good things. He can run and he has a good arm, so we just have to be sound in what we’re doing. We have to get off blocks, we have to cover people and we have to play within ourselves. That’s the biggest thing.
“When you go out and play in a game, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get from your opponent. You don’t know how they’re going to utilize their people with a new staff and a lot of new players, so you have to rely on how you can play fundamentally and within the structure of what you do.”
Laramie reunion
While UW’s players and coaches are laser-focused on defeating their first opponent of the season, there’s also no denying the sentimental storyline surrounding the contest.
This year marks the first time Bohl and Vigen aren’t coaching together since the former arrived at North Dakota State in 2003. The pair won a trio of FCS championships together with the Bison, and helped the Cowboys capture their first Mountain Division title in 2016.
With so much history between the two, Bohl is well aware it will be an emotional moment when they meet up before kickoff at War Memorial Stadium next Saturday.
“It’s hard to describe that,” Bohl said. “It’s special.”