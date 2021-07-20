University of Wyoming junior linebacker Chad Muma was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder averaged 11.8 tackles per game, which was the third-best average nationally. Muma also ranked No. 16 nationally in solo tackles per game (5.5). He was a first team All-Mountain West pick by the league’s head coaches and media in 2020.
The Bednarik Award is given to the college defensive player in the year. It is named for Chuck Bednarik and has been given out since 1995.