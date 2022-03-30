LARAMIE – Five University of Wyoming student-athletes showcased their skills for NFL scouts Tuesday morning during the Cowboys’ annual pro day.
Linebacker Chad Muma, running back Trey Smith, safety Esaias Gandy, offensive lineman Logan Harris and defensive end Garrett Crall took part in physical tests such as the 225-pound bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, broad jump, 3-cone test and shuttle, as well as position-specific drills.
Representatives from more than 20 NFL teams were in attendance. Among these were the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.
“The nerves didn’t really hit me until I started filling out the paperwork,” Smith said. “It was just a different atmosphere. It was like, ‘The time is now. You have to put on a show, and whatever happens happens.’ I was happy with it, regardless, because I’m just blessed to be in this position.”
Gandy recorded the highest vertical and broad jump of the group at 33 inches and 10 feet, 1 inch, respectively, while hitting 15 reps on bench press. Harris had a team-high 25 reps on bench press, posting a broad jump of 8’3” and vertical of 26 inches. Crall had 16 bench press reps, a 9’11” broad jump and 31½-inch vertical, while Smith recorded a 9’7” broad jump, 30½-inch vertical and 20 bench press reps.
Muma did not participate in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical or broad jump, but he did record better unofficial times in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone test than he did at the NFL combine earlier this month. Muma ran a 4.25 in the 20-yard shuttle and 6.91 in the 3-cone drill, both of which would have tied for the fastest time by a linebacker at the combine.
Crall’s unofficial 4.70 40-yard dash would’ve tied for 10th among defensive ends and edge rushers that were tested at the combine.
Several of Wyoming’s NFL hopefuls have been training in Laramie over the past couple months, with Crall crediting director of sports performance Eric Donoval, sports performance coach Gavin Rush and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd, in particular, for their help preparing him for Tuesday’s pro day.
“It was a long time of training,” Crall said. “I’ve been training for almost 12 weeks, and I’ve improved so much since I got back. Coach E and Coach Rush in strength and conditioning have worked with me every day, and they’re phenomenal at what they do. (They) helped me so much.
“Coach Boyd (also) came out here and worked my tail off for a couple days and got me ready to go for some of that. Even today, if I was looking at something, he would be in the background saying, ‘Shorten this, do that,’ so I’m lucky. I could’ve gone somewhere else and trained, but why train somewhere else if you already know these guys? I trust them, and they helped me put together a pretty good showing today.”
Getting back to full strength
Wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt did not participate in any drills or strength tests, as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered Oct. 30 at San Jose State. However, he did get measured for height and weight, and also “snuck in a little warm-up” while his teammates were participating in drills at the Indoor Practice Facility.
Eberhardt’s target date to be cleared medically is April 24.
“I’m pretty athletic for not being 100% with an ACL right now,” he said. “I wanted to prove that I’m still moving around and haven’t been sitting on my butt for the last six months. I’ve been in the training room working out every day with Coach E, Tiffany (Heeren) and (David Kerns). We’ve been getting after it, and I’ve been making great progress.”
Support system
A handful of former and current Cowboys showed up to provide support for their teammates, including Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
Wilson has been a resource for Muma throughout the draft process, providing advice as the 2021 Butkus Award Finalist participated in the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.
“It’s great to have that kind of support,” Muma said. “Logan has been a huge help, because he did both the combine and the Senior Bowl. I would text him beforehand and ask him for some tips, and he was always very available. Even when he was going to the Super Bowl, he was always there to help me.”
Muma says NFL teams frequently compare him to Wilson, something he doesn’t have a problem with.
“All the time,” Muma said. “They make that comparison, but it’s a great comparison to have, being compared to Logan Wilson – especially because of the year he just had.”
Harris, meanwhile, says he and his teammates have sought out tips and pointers from Muma about his experience dealing with NFL teams.
“He did the combine before this, and when he came back last week, we were all asking him about it,” Harris said. “That definitely helped out, just knowing what to expect. It’s just awesome having him around. He brings a really good aspect to a competitive atmosphere. He’s really encouraging and challenges you, so it was good to have him back and good to see him.”
Making their case
While Muma is projected as a second- or third-round pick by most scouting services, the rest of the Cowboys hope a strong pro day showing will boost their chances of landing on an NFL roster or securing a training camp invitation.
When asked to make their case on what they bring to a pro team, Crall and Smith point to their versatility and willingness to play any role.
“I can help you in any aspect you want,” Smith said. “I’ll put my body in any type of situation or predicament to help out the team. I’ll play center, I’ll play left guard, I’ll play punter, it doesn’t matter. I just want to help out the team and make a living out of it, and I’m going to work my butt off from day one.”
Added Crall: “You’re going to get the hardest worker in the room, a guy that’s a leader, a very football-smart player and someone that’s 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and can run. That’s hard to come by, especially with the physicality in the trenches. If you put me out in space, I can come even faster. I’m just ready for someone to let me unleash the talent I’ve got.”