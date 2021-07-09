The University of Wyoming announced Thursday that the football team has scheduled a matchup with the University of Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The contract is a single-game contract.

The last time the two teams played was in 2009 in Boulder, where the Cowboys lost 24-0.  The series between the two schools dates back to Nov. 10, 1900, when they first played a game at Colorado.  The last victory on the field for the Cowboys was in 1982, when the Pokes won 24-10 at Folsom Field.

Wyoming’s 2025 non-conference schedule will feature two games against Pac-12 Conference opponents. In addition to the contest against Colorado, UW will host the the University of Utah in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 13.

