LARAMIE – After 3-1/2 weeks of training camp, the University of Wyoming is finally gearing up to face its first opponent of 2022.
The Cowboys were set to go through a mock game and dress rehearsal on Saturday, in anticipation of the Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois next weekend. UW coach Craig Bohl noted Friday that the Pokes plan to limit their time on the practice field this week, in an effort to stay fresh for their showdown with the Illini.
Bohl was displeased with what he saw from his team following Wednesday’s practice. However, he says the team responded well in full pads on Thursday, and followed that up with a productive half-pads practice on Friday.
“We had a really robust inside drill that we went live, and it was a very intense practice,” Bohl said. “Guys bounced back. You could tell by my demeanor that I wasn't happy the day before, and some of it's just maturity and learning how to practice when you're not in full gear. We were in full gear, and I thought we got a lot of good work done.”
The matchup with the Illini will feature some familiarity, even if it will mark the first meeting between the two teams.
Bohl and Illinois coach Bret Bielema were assistants at Nebraska and Iowa, respectively, when the two programs met in 1999 and 2000. Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller is also a former Wyoming assistant, having held the same position with the Cowboys in 2019 and 2020. There are similarities in the offenses, as well, with both teams leaning heavily on a power run attack.
With eight months since their last time facing another opponent, Bohl and his players are eager to get on the field Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
“Coach Bielema and I have known each other for many, many years,” Bohl said. “They'll play well. Their offensive line coach is a guy that had worked for us here, so there is a lot of crossover. We have a lot of alums in the area. I know there is a strong, robust interest in the game.
“Camp is going to wind down, and I can tell it's getting about time. We're never going to be perfect, but my mentality is it's about time to play a game, because I'm getting edgy, too.”
The season is starting a week earlier than usual for the Pokes, who are one of 18 FBS teams playing week zero games. As a result, Wyoming will have an additional bye week this fall, with both breaks coming during Mountain West play.
“Week zero can have a huge benefit if it's utilized correctly – not only for the first game, but then throughout the year,” Bohl said. “Basically, you're going a week longer in your regular season, and how to utilize the bye weeks are important.
“Coach Bielema was wanting to do a zero week game, and I was comfortable, so it's an opportunity to have a national stage and get some more practice. If it's not handled correctly, it can be detrimental, and I think we have a good balance here.”
Injury update
The Cowboys suffered what is likely their third season-ending injury in the past few weeks on Thursday, this time to an individual that was expected to play a key role both at wide receiver and from a leadership perspective.
Redshirt junior Gunner Gentry, who missed all of last season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, suffered a non-contact knee injury while going up for a ball and is expected to miss the rest of the fall.
“That's part of football,” Bohl said. “It's heartbreaking, but I mentioned to our football team that it's an injury, and he'll bounce back. We have to move forward as a team.”
