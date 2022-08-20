LARAMIE – After 3-1/2 weeks of training camp, the University of Wyoming is finally gearing up to face its first opponent of 2022.

The Cowboys were set to go through a mock game and dress rehearsal on Saturday, in anticipation of the Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois next weekend. UW coach Craig Bohl noted Friday that the Pokes plan to limit their time on the practice field this week, in an effort to stay fresh for their showdown with the Illini.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus